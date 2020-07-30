Green County Sheriff says office will not be enforcing mask mandate

GREEN COUNTY, Wis. (WMTV) - Green County Sheriff Nate Dreckman says his office will not be enforcing the statewide mask mandate when it goes into effect on Aug. 1.

Sheriff Dreckman explained in a post to social media Thursday that his deputies will not be enforcing complaints of violations of the mask order, due to the following reasons:

· The Sheriff’s Office’s priority is preventing and investigating criminal activity in the county, not enforcing health orders.

· Dreckman says the vast majority of residents in Green County do not support the mask mandate, and further argues that the order will only become more controversial amid the “current lack of support for law enforcement in this country (not necessarily locally).”

According to the executive order FAQ: “Local and state officials may enforce the order. Violating the order may result in a civil fine up to $200.”

Dreckman says sheriff’s offices across the state are now seeking clarification with the Attorney General Josh Kaul’s Office, as to who is required to enforce the mask mandate.

Dreckman insists the order is not a law enforcement issue, but rather a state and local public health department issue.

“The Sheriff’s Office will not take enforcement action regarding complaints of violations of the most recent Governor’s order regarding masks. If you have concerns please contact your local health department, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services or the Governor’s Office,” according to Sheriff Dreckman.

Meanwhile, Dodge County Sheriff Dale J. Schmidt said in a news release Thursday that residents should not call the Sheriff’s Office with complaints regarding the enforcement of masks. The Sheriff did say that deputies will be directed to comply with the mask mandate.

Sheriff Schmidt writes: “The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office has identified some significant challenges for enforcement of this mandate, as there are one again many loopholes, which are open to interpretation. Furthermore, there are medical reasons and other legitimate reasons why someone may not be required to wear a mask and we must be aware of that as well. Finally, there are certainly concerns with other legalities.”

