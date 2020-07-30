Advertisement

Hundreds of Wisconsinites report getting mysterious seed packages

One woman claims getting the package in 2018
By Michelle Baik
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 10:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Hundreds of Wisconsinites have reported receiving unsolicited seeds appearing to come from China, officials say.

The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) said it has received nearly 500 complaint forms on Wednesday-- within a single day.

Outside Portage, Elizabeth Krueger said she got two packages on Tuesday, both stamped with unknown Chinese addresses and the labels “stud earring” and “ring.”

She said she has never ordered seeds online.

Officials in at least 35 states now warn against similar, unsolicited packages containing seeds. The USDA, or United States Department of Agriculture, says it is investigating the situation and recommends that people do not plant the seeds. Rather, they should hold onto the packaging, including the mailing label, until a state official contacts them with further instructions.

“I think people should be aware of it,” Krueger said. “I don’t think they should be frantic or anything, but this is something that can be dangerous.”

Eva Ruzicka, who lives outside Lodi, said her “curiosity” drove her to plant the seeds: “So I did a controlled experiment, as they would say.”

Ruzicka, however, says her package— including the unsolicited seeds, unknown Chinese address, as well as a label for accessories—arrived in 2018.

Growing into something she has “never seen before,” in more than 40 years of gardening, Ruzicka described the plant as “sci-fi” like.

“When you touch that seed pod, it will pop open and spit out a seed and it lands on the ground. Wow. I’ve never seen anything go pop!”

DATCP spokesperson Grace Atherton said she could not confirm whether Ruzicka’s case was connected to more recent incidents—though, Ruzicka “could hypothesize that they are connected because there are so many things that are the same.”

Atherton also said she is looking into whether similar complaints have been filed in the past.

While DATCP assists federal authorities in their investigation, Atherton explained it is too soon to offer an explanation for questions like where the packages came from, how names and addresses were retrieved, and how mislabeled packages bypassed customs enforcement.

“It’s possible that it’s a type of scam on brushing, where a business sends out small, inexpensive to share packages and post false reviews online,” Atherton said. “It’s also possible that the seeds may contain some type of invasive plant species, something that’s not native to Wisconsin. We just don’t know at this point, which is why we’re asking folks to report these packages to us.”

DATCP urges anyone with an unsolicited seed package to file a complaint. According to the department, some people have gotten unsolicited packages with items other than seeds. Those complaints, Atherton says, should be directed towards the Consumer Protection Hotline.

File a complaint for an unsolicited seed package here.

Call the Consumer Protection Hotline: (800) 422-7128

