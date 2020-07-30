Advertisement

Janesville native nominated for an Emmy for his work on NBC show “Will & Grace”

Fulton works in Hollywood as an editor for TV sitcoms
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 8:41 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOS ANGELES, Calif. (WMTV) -A Janesville native has been nominated for a Primetime Emmy Award for his work as an editor on the hit NBC show “Will and Grace”.

“It’s kind of amazing, actually. I submitted myself to be nominated and I didn’t honestly think I would get nominated so it was really a shock to see that,” said Joe Fulton.

Fulton was born and raised in Janesville and graduated from Craig High School in 2003. Fulton then graduated from Bradley University in Peoria, Illinois in May 2007 and a month after graduation, packed up everything he owned and moved to Hollywood.

He says the editing bug bit him at a young age.

“When I was in 8th grade, I was shooting little home movies and we got a program that could edit the footage,” Fulton said. “You put it in your VHS tape, and you can edit. I thought this is really cool this is like putting a puzzle together,” he said.

Recently, Fulton has been working as an assistant editor. But his goal is to one day become a full-time editor.

“I’ve always wanted to be an editor and that was really my career goal for many years, going back to when I started doing that in Janesville,” he said. “Hopefully that dream will come true soon and I’ll be a full-time editor soon and it would be nice to be on a another hit show that everyone likes to watch, that would be great,”

On Tuesday, the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences announced the nominees for the 72nd annual Emmy Awards. Fulton was nominated in the “Outstanding Multi-Camera Picture Editing for a Comedy Series” category.

In that category, Fulton’s episode is entitled “What a Dump” and is going up against another episode of “Will & Grace”, an episode of “The Conners” from ABC and a show on Pop TV.

“The story has Grace dating a guy and she kind of wrecks his toilet and she has to kind of have a plumber come by when he’s at work and he doesn’t know,” Fulton said with a chuckle.

Fulton hopes this nomination takes his career to the next level.

“Well one of my old bosses who I was an assistant editor for said ‘well, I guess you can’t be my assistant editor anymore,” Fulton said. “I might have to change my title on the top of my resume, so hopefully it will open some doors,”

Fulton says the winner will be announced virtually in early September.

