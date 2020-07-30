Juneau Co. authorities identify man found deceased

MAUSTON, Wis. (WMTV) - Juneau County deputies have released the name of a man they found deceased in an apartment Friday morning in the Village of Necedah.

Deputies said in a news release Wednesday they found Jaime RM Anderson deceased in an apartment. Deputies were sent to the scene after the Juneau County Communications Center was informed a man was found unresponsive in an apartment.

Juneau County Sheriff’s Office as well as Camp Douglas Rescue personnel responded to the scene. The Sheriff’s Office says despite life saving measures, Anderson was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities did not release the cause of the man’s death. The incident remains under investigation by the Juneau County Sheriff’s Office and Juneau County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.