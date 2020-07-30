Advertisement

Madison family honors ‘everyday heroes’ by putting out a call for letters

By Caroline Peterson
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 8:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - One Madison family’s call to action, is gaining attention from across the nation. Erin O’Neill and her two young sons, started a project called ‘Everyday Heroes- Madison’ on Facebook, encouraging people to write letters to frontline workers.

In April, O’Neill said she was inspired by those in other areas who cheered on healthcare workers from their balconies as they headed home from work. O’Neill said her 9-year-old son, Fin, also wanted to jump on board to make sure those working to fight COVID-19 felt appreciated in Madison.

“Every time I read the letters I start crying, and I’ve read them multiple times. So, it’s just so special to have people writing letters to people who they don’t know,” O’Neill said.

Word of their idea spread quickly, and before they knew it, they received nearly 350 letters from people across the country to share with first responders.

“The farthest ones are from Rhode Island, Canada, Montana, New Jersey and Florida,” Fin O’Neill said.

He said cards thank everyone from nurses, to truck drivers.

O’Neill said the ultimate goal, is to put the letters on display for all to see.

“We are going to work with a local artist, and we are going to make some kind of hanging installation that people can put in the hospital or out in nursing homes,” she said.

While each letter contains a unique note, some in other languages, O’Neill the message behind it all remains the same.

“That people won’t feel forgotten, that their work is recognized by all the people that they don’t see,” she said.

The family will collect letters through the end of August. O’Neill asks people send them to: EVERYDAY HEROES P.O. Box 338 Waunakee, WI 53597

She also said she wants anyone interested in displaying the letters to contact her on Facebook.

