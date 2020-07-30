Advertisement

Madison police report highest number of shots fired incidents in a single month

By Caroline Peterson
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 5:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A historically violent month for Madison, as Acting Police Chief Vic Wahl detailed the highest shots fired count to date during a press briefing Thursday afternoon.

“Certainly this is a level of violence in gunfire in our community that I don’t think any of us should accept,” he said.

Wahl detailed what he said was a worsening trend: in the past two weeks, there have been 15 shots fired incidents, with last week a total of four people being shot, one fatally. The department reports a total of 42 shots fired incidents in July, the highest number ever reported for a single month.

“Year to date, there has been 140 incidents, which is an 87 percent increase over last year at this time,” Wahl said.

The trigger for the violence varies for each incident, and officials say they are not confined to any specific area. Wahl said most cases, where they have spoken to witnesses or parties involved, are targeted.

“We are doing everything we can to hold the offenders accountable and bring justice to the victims and families,” he said.

