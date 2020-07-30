Madison schools cancel all in-person sports this fall due to COVID-19

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Metropolitan School District announced it has canceled all in-person sports this fall due to the coronavirus pandemic.

MMSD Athletic Director Jeremy Schlitz released the update in a note to students and families Wednesday, in which he explained that the decision to cancel in-person sports through Oct. 30 was made based on guidance from the WIAA.

However, Schlitz insists that “general fitness, strength, mental health, academic, and social emotional connection supports” will be offering by the athletic department throughout the school year. Schlitz did not offer details for those efforts in the letter Wednesday.

Virtual training programs will be offered for students, offering stretching, flexibility, and warm-up routines, strength and speed training, conditioning, and mental preparation/sport psychology resources. Schlitz adds that those programs must follow normal WIAA Coaching Contact rules.

"We ask that you wear a mask, be kind, stay connected, have empathy, support each other, and stay together when physically apart," Schlitz wrote in the letter to families.

The MMSD athletic kickoff recording is available for viewing on YouTube

