Mandatory masks in Wisconsin goes into effect Saturday

Masks will soon be required across the entire state of Wisconsin.
By Nick Viviani
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 12:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Masks will soon be required across the entire state of Wisconsin.

On Thursday, Gov. Tony Evers declared a Public Health Emergency and issued an Emergency Order mandating the wearing of face coverings when someone is indoors, except when they are in someone else’s home.

“While I know emotions are high when it comes to wearing face coverings in public, my job as governor is to put people first and to do what’s best for the people of our state, so that’s what I am going to do,” Evers said.

The order goes into effect on Saturday, August 1 and is set to end on Monday, September 28, 2020. It requires everyone five and older to wear a face covering when they are in an enclose space outside of their household or living unit.

It contains exceptions for people with health conditions or disabilities that would prevent someone from wearing a mask. It also carves exceptions for eating, drinking, and swimming. Full list of exceptions is available here.

“While our local health departments have been doing a heck of a job responding to this pandemic in our communities, the fact of the matter is, this virus doesn’t care about any town, city, or county boundary, and we need a statewide approach to get Wisconsin back on track,” Evers added.

The Evers Administration stated the increased number of cases of COVID-19 in the state as well as “new and significant community spread” as reasons for the issuing the emergency declaration and mask order at this time.

It pointed to an increase in the average number of new cases across the first several weeks of July, saying there were an average of 556 new cases each day between July 1-7. That number rose each subsequent week, reaching 938 cases per day between July 22-26. The latest Dept. of Health Services figures show that seven-day average currently stands at 886 cases per day.

“The data is what drives our decisions, and that data tells us we have significant community spread in Wisconsin and need to take statewide action,” said DHS Secretary-designee Andrea Palm.

Wisconsin Chief Medical Officer Dr. Ryan Westergaard explained that while staying home, limiting interactions, socially distancing and washing hands, are still considered the best way to fight the spread of the virus, a “growing number of scientific studies tell us that face coverings... are extremely effective for preventing the spread of COVID-19 through respiratory droplets.”

