Middleton police investigating after suspect attempts to abduct two young girls

MIDDLETON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Middleton Police Department is investigating after a suspect attempted to abduct a 12-year-old girl and her one-year-old sister outside an apartment complex Thursday.

Police said that the girl was playing with her sister outside the apartment in the 5300 block of Century Avenue just before noon when she was approached by an adult man.

That man was wearing a black t-shirt and baseball hat, and wearing a full ski mask.

The man led the two girls away from the apartment on foot. The girls were eventually able to get away from the man several blocks away. They are now home safe, according to police.

Anyone who may have been in the 5300 block of Century Avenue, or nearby Highland Way, between 10:30 a.m. and 11:45 a.m. Thursday is encouraged to contact the Middleton Police Department if they observed a young female carrying a one-year old and walking with an adult male, police say.

The victim also described an interaction with a person on a bicycle on Highland Way while she was with the suspect. Our Detectives would like to speak to that person, according to police.

