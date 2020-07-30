More pleasant summer weather ahead

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - This stretch of pleasant summer weather is far from over! This forecast doesn’t have any serious summer sizzle or oppressive humidity in it. Plus, our next big weather, which will be a cold front, won’t impact the area until Sunday. This front will bring in scattered showers and a few storms and a reinforcing shot of ‘cool’ and dry air.

This morning is mild. Temperatures are in the low to mid 60s for the most part. A few places have dropped into the 50s, mainly towards central Wisconsin. Expect scattered clouds this morning, but any rain should south of the area across Illinois. No major weather problems are expected to impact the morning commute.

Today will be a great day to get outside! Expect a mostly to partly sunny sky and seasonably warm temperatures. Highs will be near 80 degrees. The wind will be out of the northeast at 5-10 mph. The UV index will be high.

Backyard Forecast - Thursday (WMTV NBC15)

Friday and Saturday will feature a little more sunshine and highs ranging from the upper 70s to the lower 80s.

A cold front will impact the area on Sunday. This front will bring in a round of scattered showers and a few storms. Right now, heavy rain and strong storms are not expected. There are still some question marks on how fast this front will clear the area. There is the potential it could still be near the area early next week. If this front moves a little slower than expected then slight rain chances could linger into the early next week. Highs on Sunday will only be in the mid to upper 70s.

A cold front will impact the area on Sunday. (WMTV NBC15)

More pleasant weather is expected behind the front. It’s even going to turn cooler. Highs early next week could be in the low to mid 70s and lows could be in the 50s. Overall, next week looks pretty dry.

