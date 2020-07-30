Advertisement

More pleasant summer weather ahead

Thursday will be seasonably warm
By James Parish
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 4:05 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - This stretch of pleasant summer weather is far from over! This forecast doesn’t have any serious summer sizzle or oppressive humidity in it. Plus, our next big weather, which will be a cold front, won’t impact the area until Sunday. This front will bring in scattered showers and a few storms and a reinforcing shot of ‘cool’ and dry air.

This morning is mild. Temperatures are in the low to mid 60s for the most part. A few places have dropped into the 50s, mainly towards central Wisconsin. Expect scattered clouds this morning, but any rain should south of the area across Illinois. No major weather problems are expected to impact the morning commute.

Today will be a great day to get outside! Expect a mostly to partly sunny sky and seasonably warm temperatures. Highs will be near 80 degrees. The wind will be out of the northeast at 5-10 mph. The UV index will be high.

Backyard Forecast - Thursday
Backyard Forecast - Thursday(WMTV NBC15)

Friday and Saturday will feature a little more sunshine and highs ranging from the upper 70s to the lower 80s.

A cold front will impact the area on Sunday. This front will bring in a round of scattered showers and a few storms. Right now, heavy rain and strong storms are not expected. There are still some question marks on how fast this front will clear the area. There is the potential it could still be near the area early next week. If this front moves a little slower than expected then slight rain chances could linger into the early next week. Highs on Sunday will only be in the mid to upper 70s.

A cold front will impact the area on Sunday.
A cold front will impact the area on Sunday.(WMTV NBC15)

More pleasant weather is expected behind the front. It’s even going to turn cooler. Highs early next week could be in the low to mid 70s and lows could be in the 50s. Overall, next week looks pretty dry.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Beautiful end of the week and July

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Brian Doogs
Sunshine and temperatures into the 80s expected.

Forecast

Rain pushes out ahead of a beautiful second half of week

Updated: Jul. 28, 2020 at 8:44 PM CDT
|
By Brian Doogs
Temperatures will be seasonable and around 80 degrees.

Forecast

Another round of storms possible Tuesday

Updated: Jul. 27, 2020 at 8:40 PM CDT
|
By Brian Doogs
Timing looks to be late afternoon and into the evening hours.

Forecast

Much more comfortable Monday

Updated: Jul. 27, 2020 at 3:54 AM CDT
|
By James Parish
Cooler and drier air will move into the today.

Latest News

Forecast

ALERT DAY - Isolated strong storms possible this evening

Updated: Jul. 26, 2020 at 3:35 PM CDT
A line or broken line of showers and storms impact the area this evening.

Forecast

ALERT DAY - Dangerous heat and isolated strong storms possible today

Updated: Jul. 26, 2020 at 4:37 AM CDT
|
By James Parish
A HEAT ADVISORY will be in effect for most of the area from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. today. Heat indices could top 100 degrees in spots.

Forecast

“First Alert Day” remains Sunday ahead of hot temperatures and storm chances

Updated: Jul. 25, 2020 at 5:23 PM CDT
|
By Brian Doogs
Temperatures top out around 90 degrees with heat index values around 100 degrees. This will fuel strong storms late day.

Forecast

First Alert Days Saturday and Sunday for dangerously hot temperatures

Updated: Jul. 25, 2020 at 4:33 AM CDT
|
By Brian Doogs
Highs into the 90s with heat index values around 100 degrees.

News

ALERT DAYS: High heat and humidity dominates the weekend

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 7:14 AM CDT
|
By Charlie Shortino
The heat index will approach 100 degrees on Saturday and Sunday.

Forecast

Pleasant night ahead of a hot weekend

Updated: Jul. 23, 2020 at 4:32 PM CDT
|
By Brian Doogs
Temperatures head back into the 90s this weekend.