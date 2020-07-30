Advertisement

MPD: 20 yr old man injured in targeted shooting

A man in his 20s is suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound after suspects in a vehicle opened fire on his vehicle Wednesday evening, according to police.
SHOOTING IMAGE
SHOOTING IMAGE(wagm)
By Jackson Danbeck
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 10:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A man in his 20s is suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound after suspects in a vehicle opened fire on his vehicle Wednesday evening, according to police.

Madison police say the shooting happening just after 7 p.m. at Aberg and East Washington avenues.

A preliminary investigative found that the victim's vehicle was targeted by occupants of a four-door sedan.

City of Madison Detectives and Patrol services are currently investigating.

The City of Madison Police department is requesting those with information related to this incident to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at (608) 266-6014 or by computer at P3Tips.com.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Madison Police Officer credited with saving baby's life

Updated: 44 minutes ago

News

Madison family honors ‘everyday heroes’ by putting out a call for letters

Updated: 48 minutes ago

News

Don't plant the seeds: Agricultural investigation in WI

Updated: 50 minutes ago

News

Man survives after driving off bridge in Sauk County

Updated: 56 minutes ago

Latest News

News

Hundreds of Wisconsinites report getting mysterious seed packages

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Michelle Baik
Hundreds of Wisconsinites have reported receiving unsolicited seeds appearing to come from China, officials say.

Crime

Juneau Co. authorities identify man found deceased

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Reza
Juneau County deputies have released the name of the man they found dead in an apartment Friday morning in the Village of Necedah, according to an official press release from the Juneau County Sheriff’s Office.

Sports

Madison schools cancel all in-person sports this fall due to COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jackson Danbeck
The Madison Metropolitan School District announced it has canceled all in-person sports this fall due to the coronavirus pandemic.

News

Madison family honors ‘everyday heroes’ by putting out a call for letters

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Caroline Peterson
Word of their idea spread quickly, and before they knew it, they received nearly 350 letters from people across the country to share with first responders.

News

Tammy Baldwin dodges questions on VP pick, Russian interference

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin isn’t saying what her chances are to be picked as presumptive presidential nominee Joe Biden’s running mate.

News

'Everyday Heroes-Madison' letter project

Updated: 3 hours ago
Courtesy: Erin O'Neill