MPD: 20 yr old man injured in targeted shooting

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A man in his 20s is suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound after suspects in a vehicle opened fire on his vehicle Wednesday evening, according to police.

Madison police say the shooting happening just after 7 p.m. at Aberg and East Washington avenues.

A preliminary investigative found that the victim's vehicle was targeted by occupants of a four-door sedan.

City of Madison Detectives and Patrol services are currently investigating.

The City of Madison Police department is requesting those with information related to this incident to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at (608) 266-6014 or by computer at P3Tips.com.

