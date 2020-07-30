MPD: Video records 71-year-old homeless man being attacked at night

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison police say surveillance video recorded a homeless man being attacked while he was trying to sleep early Thursday morning.

The 71-year-old suffered lower torso cuts from some type of sharp-edged instrument near the intersection of State and Lake streets just after 3 a.m., police say.

The man then limped to a convenience store, where he called for help. EMS brought him to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries, including a facial wound.

MPD says officers are working with surveillance cameras with hopes of identifying the person, or persons, responsible for the violent attack.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.