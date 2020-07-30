New COVID-19 cases top 1,000 again as state announces mask mandate

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - On the day Gov. Tony Evers issued a statewide mask order, the number of new COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin topped 1,000 for the first time in nearly a week.

The latest Dept. of Health Services figures show 1,059 more cases were confirmed statewide Wednesday. However, because that number is only seven more than this time last week, the seven-day rolling average barely moved from the previous day and currently sits at 887 cases per day.

The past day also saw DHS tally the second-highest number of total tests since the outbreak began. It reported the results of 17,270 tests in all, which left the percentage that came back positive sitting at 6.1 percent.

Dane Co. eclipsed 4,000 total confirmed cases as well after 35 more positive tests were recorded on Wednesday. In all, more than 120,000 tests have been conducted in the county.

Number of people with COVID-19 test results (positive or negative) and the percent positive by day (last 14 days). (Dept. of Health Services)

Number of newly reported COVID-19 cases, by day, and 7-day average (last 14 days) (Dept. of Health Services)

Eight more deaths were recorded on Wednesday, according to DHS, bringing the total number of people who have died from complications related to coronavirus to 919.

With the latest confirmed cases, the total number of people in Wisconsin who have tested positive since the outbreak began has reached 52,108, nearly 10,000 of which remain active, DHS figures show. Over 41,000 people have recovered from the virus.

Of those who tested positive, more than 4,500 of them had to be hospitalized at some point.

COUNTY CASES DEATHS Adams Co. 66 2 Brown Co. 3,896 50 Columbia Co. 210 1 Dane Co. 4,007 35 Dodge Co. 642 5 Grant Co. 313 14 Green Co. 1121 1 Green Lake Co. 50 0 Iowa Co. 62 0 Jefferson Co. 542 5 Juneau Co. 117 1 Lafayette Co. 102 0 Marquette Co. 67 1 Milwaukee Co. 19,069 433 Richland Co. 25 4 Rock Co. 1,330 26 Sauk Co. 338 3 Waukesha Co. 3,380 51

