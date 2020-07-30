Advertisement

New COVID-19 cases top 1,000 again as state announces mask mandate

The mask order goes into effect Saturday
(NBC15)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 2:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - On the day Gov. Tony Evers issued a statewide mask order, the number of new COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin topped 1,000 for the first time in nearly a week.

The latest Dept. of Health Services figures show 1,059 more cases were confirmed statewide Wednesday. However, because that number is only seven more than this time last week, the seven-day rolling average barely moved from the previous day and currently sits at 887 cases per day.

The past day also saw DHS tally the second-highest number of total tests since the outbreak began. It reported the results of 17,270 tests in all, which left the percentage that came back positive sitting at 6.1 percent.

Dane Co. eclipsed 4,000 total confirmed cases as well after 35 more positive tests were recorded on Wednesday. In all, more than 120,000 tests have been conducted in the county.

Number of people with COVID-19 test results (positive or negative) and the percent positive by day (last 14 days).
Number of people with COVID-19 test results (positive or negative) and the percent positive by day (last 14 days).(Dept. of Health Services)
Number of newly reported COVID-19 cases, by day, and 7-day average (last 14 days)
Number of newly reported COVID-19 cases, by day, and 7-day average (last 14 days)(Dept. of Health Services)

Eight more deaths were recorded on Wednesday, according to DHS, bringing the total number of people who have died from complications related to coronavirus to 919.

With the latest confirmed cases, the total number of people in Wisconsin who have tested positive since the outbreak began has reached 52,108, nearly 10,000 of which remain active, DHS figures show. Over 41,000 people have recovered from the virus.

Of those who tested positive, more than 4,500 of them had to be hospitalized at some point.

COUNTYCASESDEATHS
Adams Co.662
Brown Co.3,89650
Columbia Co.2101
Dane Co.4,00735
Dodge Co.6425
Grant Co.31314
Green Co.11211
Green Lake Co.500
Iowa Co.620
Jefferson Co.5425
Juneau Co.1171
Lafayette Co.1020
Marquette Co.671
Milwaukee Co.19,069433
Richland Co.254
Rock Co.1,33026
Sauk Co.3383
Waukesha Co.3,38051

