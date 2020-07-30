Rock County Public Health updates residents on testing site information

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Counties in our viewing area are taking extra steps to ensure accurate and organized results when it comes to COVID-19 testing across county lines.

Rock County has recently updated its residents to make sure they know where to go to get pre-screened and tested for COVID-19.

The only Rock County community site is no longer running, which means some people may leave the area to find a community site. The site was in Beloit and was operated by the National Guard.

Nbc15 checked with the County’s Public Health Department and asked how the agency keeps track of COVID-19 test results.

"The results all go to the county of residence. So, when those test results come back from the lab, they're entered the statewide system and they get flagged as the county of residence," Jessica Turner with Rock County Public Health said.

Contact tracers and nurses then verify with people who they are over the phone to make sure the information and results are accurate.

