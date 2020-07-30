Advertisement

Tammy Baldwin dodges questions on VP pick, Russian interference

U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin isn’t saying what her chances are to be picked as presumptive presidential nominee Joe Biden’s running mate.
Sen. Tammy Baldwin (D-Wisconsin) gives remarks on coronavirus funding. March 3, 2020.
Sen. Tammy Baldwin (D-Wisconsin) gives remarks on coronavirus funding. March 3, 2020.(WSAW)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 8:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin isn’t saying what her chances are to be picked as presumptive presidential nominee Joe Biden’s running mate.

She’s also not saying whether she shares concerns raised by other Democrats about her Republican colleague, Sen. Ron Johnson, possibly assisting a Russian disinformation campaign through his work leading a Republican probe looking into Biden’s son, Hunter Biden.

Baldwin, a Democrat, said Wednesday that Milwaukee should be considered for a future Democratic National Convention given that the one starting in less than three weeks is just a shadow of what was originally intended. Baldwin took questions from a panel of journalists at an online event organized by the Milwaukee Press Club and WisPolitics.com. 

