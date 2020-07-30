Advertisement

UW-Madison fined $74,000 over animal research

UW was fined for 28 violations of federal animal research treatment standards.
(WCTV)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 10:58 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- The University of Wisconsin-Madison has been fined $74,000 by the U.S. Department of Agriculture for 28 violations of federal animal research treatment standards.

The Wisconsin State Journal reported Thursday that the fine was assessed in April as part of a settlement for 28 violations that occurred between 2015 to 2019.

Many of the violations involved incidents in which monkeys became injured after staff errors or equipment failures allowed animals to exit their cages.

The university has a large animal research program, with about 7,000 people certified to work with animals in nearly 50 facilities.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

local

SUV hoisted from Mirror Lake

Updated: 2 hours ago

Entertainment

Janesville native nominated for an Emmy for his work on NBC show “Will & Grace”

Updated: 2 hours ago
Joe Fulton worked as an editor for the hit NBC show "Will & Grace"

Local

Goodman Community Center hosts donation drive-thru

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Amelia Jones
The Goodman Community Center is hosting a huge donation drive-thru to get personal care items, food and school supplies.

State

Teen saves dad through stem cell donation

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Sarah Winkelmann
Black River Falls dad is cancer free thanks to stem cell donation from teen son.

Latest News

News

Madison Police Officer credited with saving baby's life

Updated: 13 hours ago

News

Madison family honors ‘everyday heroes’ by putting out a call for letters

Updated: 13 hours ago

News

Don't plant the seeds: Agricultural investigation in WI

Updated: 13 hours ago

News

Man survives after driving off bridge in Sauk County

Updated: 13 hours ago

Crime

MPD: 20 yr old man injured in targeted shooting

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Jackson Danbeck
A man in his 20s is suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound after suspects in a vehicle opened fire on his vehicle Wednesday evening, according to police.

News

Hundreds of Wisconsinites report getting mysterious seed packages

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Michelle Baik
Hundreds of Wisconsinites have reported receiving unsolicited seeds appearing to come from China, officials say.