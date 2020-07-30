Wisconsin banks may ask you to quickly lower masks while in lobby

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - With mask-wearing soon to be required from one corner of Wisconsin to another, the state’s bankers association is reminding residents of some new rules likely to be in place.

People donned in masks is understandably an issue for bankers, and for that reason Wisconsin Bankers Association president/CEO Rose Oswald Poels explained in a release Thursday that banks across the state may be issuing new rules.

For instance, banks may ask you to lower your mask for a few seconds while facing a security camera or a staff member. You may be asked to answer security questions. Or you may be asked to use the drive-thru,

However, at the end of the day, it is the bank’s call how they want to approach mask-wearing, not the association.

“Governor Evers’ executive order requiring face coverings offers certainty to banks and businesses across the state. For those financial institutions that had been operating in multiple jurisdictions under differing rules, this provides a uniform set of parameters for everyone to operate under,” according to Poels.

“We also want to remind the public that each bank will have different procedures for identifying customers using their lobby,” Poels adds.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.