Wisconsin official outlines absentee ballot system upgrades

Wisconsin election officials and the U.S. Postal Service are working on streamlining absentee ballot delivery after a crush of complaints from voters who never received their ballots in this past spring’s election.
City of Milwaukee Election Commission workers process absentee ballots Tuesday, April 7, 2020 in downtown Milwaukee, Wis. Despite federal health recommendations, thousands of Wisconsin voters waited hours in long lines outside overcrowded polling stations on Tuesday so they could participate in a presidential primary election that tested the limits of electoral politics in the midst of a pandemic. (Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 4:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- Wisconsin election officials and the U.S. Postal Service are working on streamlining absentee ballot delivery after a crush of complaints from voters who never received their ballots in this past spring’s election.

Wisconsin Elections Commission staff said in a report to commissioners ahead of a Thursday evening meeting that they’ve added so-called intelligent bar codes to ballot envelopes that can be scanned at postal centers, verifying the ballots were mailed.

The report also said that staff have upgraded the state’s election database to record online applications, saving clerks from having to enter requests manually.

