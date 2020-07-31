Advertisement

$51 million of CARES Act funding goes towards providers across the state

Child Care Counts reached 2,712 providers, allowing over 20,000 workers to receive pay and continuing care for nearly 80,000 children during the pandemic.
By Vanessa Reza
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 10:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Department of Children and Families (DCF) distributed $51 million of federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act funding through a COVID-19 emergency payment program to providers across the state.

The program, known as the Child Care Counts program, consisted of three smaller programs: Funding to Care for Essential Workforce Families, Incentive Pay, and Support for Temporarily Closed Child Care Programs. The DCF says the funding was structured to cover the impacts of COVID-19 on child care service from March 12 to May 26.

According to the DCF, the funding from Child Care Counts reached 2,712 providers, allowing over 20,000 workers to receive pay and continuing care for nearly 80,000 children during the pandemic.

“The public health emergency exposed to many how crucial safe, affordable, quality child care is to our families,” said DCF Secretary Emilie Amundson. “At the same time, it introduced many to just how fragile and vital that system of care is for providers, parents, children, child care workers, and Wisconsin’s workforce and economy.”

Although Child Care Counts funding managed to stabilize child care providers and workers through the early part of the pandemic, Amundson says many are still struggling.

“As plans are solidified for the coming school year, we need an equally solid plan for our child care providers that keeps everyone safe and keeps their businesses afloat,” Amundson said.

