American Family “strongly supports” mask mandate

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - One of Wisconsin’s largest employers has come out in support of Gov. Tony Evers’ order requiring most people wear face coverings when indoors in public places.

In a statement issued Friday afternoon, American Family Insurance backed the mandate, which is set to go into effect on Saturday.

“In keeping with our approach to protecting our employees and supporting communities, American Family strongly supports the Wisconsin statewide mask order,” the company stated.

American Family’s missive cited an editorial in the Journal of the American Medical Association that compiled multiple studies and determined cloth face coverings “can be an important tool” in helping prevent the spread of coronavirus. The company noted that its even more effective when the masks are worn universally.

“As a company, we support healthy individuals and communities in many ways,” said Jack Salzwedel, CEO of American Family Insurance. “We believe in the strength of our communities and this is another way to keep our communities healthy and safe during this time.”

The insurance giant noted that it follows CDC guidelines when making health decisions for its company. It pointed to the decision executives made in March to begin letting people work remotely, adding that employees who need to go into the office now are required to wear masks.

Since Evers’ announcement, it has been criticized by Republican lawmakers and some local law enforcement agencies, with the former talking about striking it down, while those the latter group say they will not enforce the regulation.

When the mandate goes into effect, most people over the age of five will need to wear a mask or other face covering when they are indoors with other people who are not a part of their household. Private residences are excluded from the mandate.

