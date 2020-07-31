Advertisement

Badger Conference cancels fall season

File
File(Ed Clemente/MGN)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 12:34 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Another area high school athletic league has opted to cancel fall sports this year as schools continue to cope with the coronavirus pandemic.

The Badger Conference has decided to scratch all conference games and competitions this fall and it will not name any conference championships.

“The goal of the Badger Conference, first and foremost, continues to be the health and safety of our school district communities,” conference officials said in a statement announcing the move. “Regardless of the type of event, health and safety must come first.”

In their statement, conference officials pointed out that the WIAA has floated the idea of letting fall sports teams schedule games in the spring and said the Badger Conference would support its schools in doing so, so long as the games follow the guidance of the WIAA and local public health officials.

Last week, the Big 8 also opted to cancel all of its fall sports.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Mlb

Brewers home opener against Cardinals postponed, will play Saturday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
The Milwaukee Brewers home opener against the St. Louis Cardinals has reportedly been postponed.

Sports

Packers put Crosby, two others on COVID-19 reserve list

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Green Bay Packers have placed veteran kicker Mason Crosby, tight end Jace Sternberger and defensive tackle Trevyon Hester on their COVID-19 reserve list.

Sports

Madison schools cancel all in-person sports this fall due to COVID-19

Updated: Jul. 29, 2020 at 8:34 PM CDT
|
By Jackson Danbeck
The Madison Metropolitan School District announced it has canceled all in-person sports this fall due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Sports

Mineral Point football prepares for hopeful fall season

Updated: Jul. 28, 2020 at 2:35 PM CDT
|
By George Balekji
One sport many still hold hope for in Wisconsin’s fall is high school football. That is the motivation for Mineral Point high school football as the Pointers prepare for their 2020 season, while the school braces for a hybrid model to learning.

Latest News

Sports

WIAC announces fall sports decision

Updated: Jul. 27, 2020 at 11:01 PM CDT

College

WIAC cancels fall conference seasons, championships

Updated: Jul. 27, 2020 at 6:22 PM CDT
|
By Nick Viviani
The Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference is cancelling its conference seasons and championships in five fall sports and moving two others to the spring.

Coronavirus

How the NFL plans to keep players safe during the coronavirus pandemic

Updated: Jul. 27, 2020 at 3:35 PM CDT
The NFL is putting a number of safety measures in place ahead of the start of training camp this week.

Sports

Forward Madison falls to North Texas in 2020 League One opener

Updated: Jul. 25, 2020 at 10:46 PM CDT
|
By George Balekji
Nine months after their last appearance on the pitch, Forward Madison finally made their 2020 USL League One debut, but still search for their first win of the season.

Sports

Yelich goes yard; Brewers bounce back with 8-3 win in Chicago

Updated: Jul. 25, 2020 at 7:00 PM CDT
|
By George Balekji
It took one more game than Milwaukee fans would have liked, but thanks to two home runs the Brewers earned their first win of the 2020 season, 8-3 over the Chicago Cubs.

Baseball

Yelich, Smoak homer, tempers flare as Brewers beat Cubs 8-3

Updated: Jul. 25, 2020 at 5:52 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Christian Yelich and Justin Smoak hit long home runs, umpires intervened before a shouting match between the teams got too serious and the Milwaukee Brewers powered past the Chicago Cubs 8-3.