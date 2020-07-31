Badger Conference cancels fall season

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Another area high school athletic league has opted to cancel fall sports this year as schools continue to cope with the coronavirus pandemic.

The Badger Conference has decided to scratch all conference games and competitions this fall and it will not name any conference championships.

“The goal of the Badger Conference, first and foremost, continues to be the health and safety of our school district communities,” conference officials said in a statement announcing the move. “Regardless of the type of event, health and safety must come first.”

In their statement, conference officials pointed out that the WIAA has floated the idea of letting fall sports teams schedule games in the spring and said the Badger Conference would support its schools in doing so, so long as the games follow the guidance of the WIAA and local public health officials.

Last week, the Big 8 also opted to cancel all of its fall sports.

