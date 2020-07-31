Advertisement

Brewers prepare for home opener unlike any other on Friday

By Allie Purser and Amelia Jones
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 6:01 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Milwaukee Brewers are back at Miller Park for the first time this season Friday, but the team won’t be cheered on by any fans in the stands.

The home opener will be unlike any other for the Brewers, in an already strange season. Milwaukee will only play a 60-game regular season this year, meaning when the team hits the diamond Friday afternoon, 10 percent of their season will already be over.

Fans will also not be allowed inside Miller Park or in the parking lot to tailgate. Inside the stadium there have been modifications to allow for proper social distancing between players in the dugout, bullpen and clubhouse. The players, coaches and staff also must adhere to the MLB’s new guidelines including wearing masks when they enter the stadium, getting tested for COVID-19 every other day and no high-fives, fist bumps, hugs, etc. after plays.

Several Brewers traditions will still happen this season, but they will look different. A Ceremonial First Cheers will replace the tradition of the First Pitch all season long. For the home opener, Brewer-legend Bob Uecker will raise a glass on the on the the video board in center field and toast to the season.

Also, the Johnsonville Famous Racing Sausages will still run, but not in Miller Park. In a different location each time, the sausages will race around the city of Milwaukee, shown on a video board in the middle of the sixth inning.

The traditional ‘Play Ball Kid’ feature will be videos of Brewers players’ children cheering on their dads and start each game’s action with the call of, ‘Play Ball!’ The videos will be shared on the scoreboard.

There will be a Brewers “Cutout Crew” which is the new unique way the Club is incorporating fans, and pets, in Miller Park to honor the season and celebrate Bob Uecker’s 50th season as the voice of the Milwaukee Brewers. The two-foot images of fans will be found near Bob Uecker’s “Last Row” statue, as well as rotate behind home plate for each of the home games. A portion of the proceeds benefit Brewers Community Foundation.

The Brewers are scheduled to play the St. Louis Cardinals Friday at 1:10 p.m.

