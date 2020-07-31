Cambridge businesses prepare for statewide mask mandate

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Cambridge businesses are preparing to change their restaurant and bar policies after Gov. Tony Evers announced a statewide mask mandate.

"A lot of people are frustrated over the mask situation," Ken Kemler, Keystone Grill Owner said.

When the Dane County mask mandate went into effect a couple weeks ago, Kemler put out masks, hand sanitizer and a new set of rules.

“We’ve had a few people say they wouldn’t come in if they had to wear a mask. We had a woman the other day who is very angry about it,” he said.

He said sales are dropping and patrons are choosing other places to dine-in.

“If you don’t want to wear a mask or you don’t believe in it, you know right down the road there’s other places you can go to,” Kemler said.

Cambridge is divided into two counties. Keystone Grill is in Dane County where masks have been required for about two weeks. A mile down the road Jefferson County begins where masks are not required, but that changes starting Saturday.

“I guess I was a bit surprised,” Bradley Bakken, Mink Farm Tavern owner said.

Governor Tony Evers issued a statewide mask mandate requiring masks while you’re indoors, but excluding private residences.

Cambridge bar owners say the future is unclear, but they’re staying optimistic.

“I believe it’s probably something we need to do or at least try. It’s better than a shut down,” Bakken said.

“I feel bad for them. They have to get used to something that we’ve already been getting used to,” Kemler said.

The statewide mask mandate goes into effect on Saturday, Aug 1. and is expected to run through Sept. 28.

