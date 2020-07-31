Advertisement

Cambridge businesses prepare for statewide mask mandate

Governor Tony Ever announced a statewide mask mandate that goes into effect Aug. 1 and businesses are reacting to the change.
By Brittney Ermon
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 11:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Cambridge businesses are preparing to change their restaurant and bar policies after Gov. Tony Evers announced a statewide mask mandate.

"A lot of people are frustrated over the mask situation," Ken Kemler, Keystone Grill Owner said.

When the Dane County mask mandate went into effect a couple weeks ago, Kemler put out masks, hand sanitizer and a new set of rules.

“We’ve had a few people say they wouldn’t come in if they had to wear a mask. We had a woman the other day who is very angry about it,” he said.

He said sales are dropping and patrons are choosing other places to dine-in.

“If you don’t want to wear a mask or you don’t believe in it, you know right down the road there’s other places you can go to,” Kemler said.

Cambridge is divided into two counties. Keystone Grill is in Dane County where masks have been required for about two weeks. A mile down the road Jefferson County begins where masks are not required, but that changes starting Saturday.

“I guess I was a bit surprised,” Bradley Bakken, Mink Farm Tavern owner said.

Governor Tony Evers issued a statewide mask mandate requiring masks while you’re indoors, but excluding private residences.

Cambridge bar owners say the future is unclear, but they’re staying optimistic.

“I believe it’s probably something we need to do or at least try. It’s better than a shut down,” Bakken said.

“I feel bad for them. They have to get used to something that we’ve already been getting used to,” Kemler said.

The statewide mask mandate goes into effect on Saturday, Aug 1. and is expected to run through Sept. 28.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

UW-Madison journalism student featured on Today show

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Purple Martin Project: Protecting the Wisconsin population

Updated: 2 hours ago

Wig Salon back in business

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

$51 million of CARES Act funding goes towards providers across the state

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Reza
The Department of Children and Families (DCF) distributed $51 million of federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act funding through a COVID-19 emergency payment program to providers across the state.

Latest News

News

Middleton police investigating after suspect attempts to abduct two young girls

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

UW-Madison journalism student featured on Today show

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Reza
A UW-Madison journalism student was featured on the Today show Thursday. Gracie Lund made her first Today show debut when she was just a child. She is now working remotely as an intern for the show.

News

Business uneasy with mask mandate

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

UW Health patients can get free wigs again

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Michelle Baik
Patients at UW Hospital and Clinics can get free wigs again, after the coronavirus halted the service for several months.

News

The Purple Martin Project: ‘Landlords’ build nest boxes to grow bird species

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Gabriella Rusk
The bird species is dependent on man-made structures to live in and people are stepping in to help grow the population.

News

Vivent Health CEO to bike 100 miles in honor of AIDS Ride Wisconsin

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Reza
Vivent Health CEO Michael Gifford announced Thursday he will bike 100 miles to honor this years’ AIDS Ride Wisconsin. The bike ride is set to begin early Friday morning in Milwaukee and end in Madison.