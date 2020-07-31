Dane County Executive calls for continued testing at Alliant Energy Center

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane County Executive Joe Parisi called for an extension of COVID-19 testing at the Alliant Energy Center in a statement Thursday.

As of Thursday, testing at the Alliant Energy Center is only available through next Friday, Aug. 7. Parisi said the testing center has proven to be effective at identifying and then isolating and tracking active cases of COVID-19, and therefore should remain available to the community.

“I’m deeply concerned unless the state and federal governments act decisively and quickly, testing at the Alliant Energy Center will start winding down next week. This occurring at the same time Wisconsin is adding between 800 and 1000 new cases a day would dramatically hamper efforts to slow the spread of Covid-19,” Parisi said.

Parisi said it is critical to extend mass testing, especially as schools are planning to re-open in the Fall.

In addition to calling for continued testing, Parisi also renewed his request for a state order on masks, according to a news release.

“Since implementing a mask order and limiting activity at bars, we have seen a decline in the number of new daily positive cases here in Dane County,” Parisi said. “We have to come together – like our neighboring states of Minnesota, Michigan, and Illinois and do what’s necessary and proven effective at slowing this virus until a safe vaccine is available.”

