Police: Protest leads to traffic backup in Monona

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A protest has led to several lane closures in the City of Monona Friday evening.

The Monona Police Department tells NBC15 News that protesters have gathered at the traffic circle at Stoughton Road and Broadway. Authorities have thus closed the ramp on and off the Beltline to Stoughton Road to prevent any accidents at this time.

Some traffic is being diverted to Monona Drive, which has apparently led to major backups at Monona Drive and Broadway.

Dane County Dispatch added that a crash occurred at Cottage Grove and Stoughton Road, but could not offer any details on that crash. Monona Police did not have any reports of a crash related to the protests.

Authorities did not have an estimate of the number of protesters in that area at this time.

Madison police twitted the following: “Please avoid Hwy 51 and the Beltline due to protest activity”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.