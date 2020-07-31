Advertisement

Police: Protest leads to traffic backup in Monona

A protest has led to several lane closures in the City of Monona Friday evening.
The backups on Monona Drive
The backups on Monona Drive(WMTV)
By Jackson Danbeck
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 6:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A protest has led to several lane closures in the City of Monona Friday evening.

The Monona Police Department tells NBC15 News that protesters have gathered at the traffic circle at Stoughton Road and Broadway. Authorities have thus closed the ramp on and off the Beltline to Stoughton Road to prevent any accidents at this time.

Some traffic is being diverted to Monona Drive, which has apparently led to major backups at Monona Drive and Broadway.

Dane County Dispatch added that a crash occurred at Cottage Grove and Stoughton Road, but could not offer any details on that crash. Monona Police did not have any reports of a crash related to the protests.

Authorities did not have an estimate of the number of protesters in that area at this time.

Madison police twitted the following: “Please avoid Hwy 51 and the Beltline due to protest activity”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics players kneel during national anthem

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By Jackson Danbeck
Both Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics players took a knee during the national anthem at the top of Friday’s doubleheader.

News

Old City Hall renovations underway in Sun Prairie

Updated: 40 minutes ago

News

Politics of wearing a mask

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Political divide of wearing a mask

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Elise Romas
Journalism Prof. Mike Wagner explains why wearing a mask has become a hotly contested topic; he said it usually stems back to leadership.

Latest News

National

Sen. Ted Cruz discusses TikTok security concerns

Updated: 1 hours ago

National

Sen. Ted Cruz on continuing coronavirus pandemic

Updated: 1 hours ago

Weather Headlines

This News Bites: More Mosquito Days

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Brian Doogs
Mosquito days are on the increase as temperatures and moisture increase.

Crime

Complaint: Brown County family conspired to force patriarch into suicide

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Thomsen
Criminal complaints obtained by Action 2 News include details readers may find disturbing.

News

Goodman's Jewelry display cases refurbished

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

One dead, one injured in double stabbing in Madison

Updated: 2 hours ago