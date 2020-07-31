Advertisement

Double stabbing leaves one dead and another injured on Madison’s west side

.(WMTV)
By Allie Purser
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 2:48 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Police are investigating a homicide on Madison’s west side Thursday night.

According to the Madison Police Department, officers responded to a home on Dorchester Way around 9 p.m. for a report of a stabbing. When police got to the scene, they said they found two people injured as well as the likely suspect.

One of the people stabbed died at the scene, while the other was taken to a local hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

Police shared that the suspect was taken into custody, but also taken to a hospital for evaluation.

The Violent Crime Unit is leading the investigation. So far they’ve shared that the three people involved knew each other, and there is no ongoing threat related to the incident.

