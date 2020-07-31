Advertisement

First Alert: Tracking sunshine today and tomorrow and rain Sunday

Rain and a few storms likely Sunday.(WMTV NBC15)
By James Parish
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 4:06 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - This stretch of pleasant summer will continue today and through the first half of the weekend. Rain and a few storms are looking more likely Sunday on as a cold front drops south across the area. This front will also set us up for some ‘cool’ and refreshing summer weather early next week. Highs early next week will probably only be in the 70s.

This morning is mild. Temperatures are hanging out on either side of 60 degrees. Most of the area won’t have to worry about the weather impacting their morning commute. However, areas of fog will be possible before 9 a.m.

Today is going to be FANTASTIC FRIDAY! Expect a lot of sunshine this afternoon and highs near 80 degrees, which is seasonably warm for this time of year. Plus, our humidity levels are going to stay relatively low.

Backyard Forecast - Today(WMTV NBC15)

A few clouds will stick around tonight. Overnight lows will be on either side of 60 degrees. Overall, it’s going to be a quiet and comfy night.

Saturday will definitely be the better half of the weekend to get outside. Saturday will be mostly sunny and seasonably warm. Highs will be near or just above 80 degrees.

Weekend Forecast(WMTV NBC15)

Our next big weather maker will impact the area on Sunday. An upper-level low and cold front will team up and bring in a round of rain and a few storms Sunday afternoon and evening. This will likely be a low impact rain event because heavy rain and strong storms are not expected. Rainfall totals by Monday morning will likely be near or less than a 0.25″. A few places could see up to 0.5″. Highs on Sunday will only be in the upper 70s.

Future Radar - Sunday 4PM(WMTV NBC15)

Slight rain chances will linger into Monday. The weather early next weeks mild and refreshing. Highs will only be in the low to mid 70s Monday through Wednesday of next week. Overnight lows during this time will be in the low to mid 50s. Below average temperatures will likely continue August 5-9 for southern Wisconsin.

Temperature Outlook(WMTV NBC15)

