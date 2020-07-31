’It’s beyond unbelievable’: Community pitches in to rebuild Madison jewelry after looting

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - This weekend marks two months since the looting on state street. NBC15 News has reported on the damage done to Goodman’s Jewelers - one of the first businesses hit. Now another Madison business is stepping in to help at Goodman’s.

Many of the antique wood cabinets were badly damaged and in need of repair. Don's Home Furniture has spent six weeks working on the refurbishing the wood, making the display cases new once again.

“I think in a lot of situations people want to help in our community, but they’re just not sure how they fit in,” says Tina Neupert, co-owner of Don’s Home Furniture.

“For us, we heard the cases were broken and we were like, ‘hey we know how we can help’… I think together as a community we can heal and move on,” says Neupert.

Goodman's has a soft reopening set for Monday, Aug. 3. The owner, John Hayes, says there are other repairs around his store, like to the front door that still need to be done.

“It’s amazing what they’ve done to take the cases that were in shambles when they picked them up, and be able to bring them back looking better than they did before everything happened,” Hayes says.

“It’s beyond unbelievable, and they’ve done such a tremendous job and their generosity,” according to Hayes.

MORE: Madison police arrest man accused in Goodman’s Jewelers looting

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.