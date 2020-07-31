Advertisement

Madison marathon canceled because of coronavirus

The 2020 Madison Marathon had been scheduled for November 8
(NBC15)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 12:58 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Marathon organizers couldn’t outrun the coronavirus.

On Friday, they called off the annual race, which draws thousands of runners and supporters to the city, citing the ongoing pandemic.

“We feel it is our responsibility to mitigate the potential risks to our participants, spectators, sponsors, and staff who contribute to the full experience on race day,” a statement on the race website read.

The Marathon had been scheduled to take place on November 8.

Runners who have already paid to enter this year’s event were given three options for what to do with that entry:

1. Use it to enter the 2021 event

2. Get a refund

3. Donate the entry to one of the official event charities: My Team Triumph or Affordable Dental Care.

Runners who received their entry after it was deferred from the 2020 Run Madtown will also receive the same three options.

“These are challenging and uncertain times, but one thing we know for sure, is that our ability to help others and make a difference in our community remains,” the statement added.

