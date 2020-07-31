Advertisement

Menominee tribe closes casino, bars, restaurants; imposes restrictions on businesses

The order closes casino, restaurants, bars and the farmers market until August 11
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 3:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KESHENA, Wis. (WBAY) - The Menominee Tribal Government is closing a number of facilities until August 11 in response to a growing number of coronavirus cases on the reservation. These include Menominee Casino & Resort and Thunderbird gaming, all bars and restaurants, and the farmers markets.

Restaurants and bars can offer food for takeout with curbside service. The casino gift shop and Thunderbird C-Store will remain open.

The tribe is also imposing a number of public health requirements on “all establishments, institutions, businesses, offices, stores and organizations” in effect until further notice when the state of emergency ends:

  • Restricting occupancy so everyone inside is assured at least six feet of physical distancing from others
  • Requiring screenings for everyone before entering the business and turning away anyone with a temperature of 100.4 or higher
  • Requiring everyone over the age of 4 to wear masks covering their mouth and nose while inside the business

Violating the emergency health order carries a fine up to $500 each time.

These emergency orders and the closings of bars, restaurants and the casino take effect at 5 P.M. Friday, July 31.

Earlier this week, Menominee tribal government offices were closed to in-person business until August 11, except for essential services.

The tribe also imposed a 10 P.M. to 6 A.M. curfew on the reservation through August 31.

