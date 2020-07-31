Milwaukee woman charged in fatal shooting in Monroe County

SPARTA, Wis. (AP) -- A Milwaukee woman is charged with felony murder in connection with a fatal shooting in Sparta that authorities say was drug related.

Sparta Police Deputy Police Chief Booker Ferguson says 28-year-old Damara Skenandore-Medina is in custody for the June 11 death of 61-year-old Anthony Koopman.

He was found with a gunshot wound early that morning in Sparta. He later died from his injuries. Investigators worked with Milwaukee police and the state Department of Justice to gather evidence and make the arrest.

Ferguson said the shooting was an isolated incident related to the sale of illegal drugs. He said additional arrests are expected.

