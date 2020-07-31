Advertisement

Milwaukee woman charged in fatal shooting in Monroe County

Sparta's Deputy Police Chief said additional arrests are expected.
Photo courtesy: MGN
Photo courtesy: MGN(KKTV)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 11:04 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPARTA, Wis. (AP) -- A Milwaukee woman is charged with felony murder in connection with a fatal shooting in Sparta that authorities say was drug related.

Sparta Police Deputy Police Chief Booker Ferguson says 28-year-old Damara Skenandore-Medina is in custody for the June 11 death of 61-year-old Anthony Koopman.

He was found with a gunshot wound early that morning in Sparta. He later died from his injuries. Investigators worked with Milwaukee police and the state Department of Justice to gather evidence and make the arrest.

Ferguson said the shooting was an isolated incident related to the sale of illegal drugs. He said additional arrests are expected.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Local law enforcement take sides on enforcing mask order

Updated: 29 minutes ago
Law enforcement departments across Wisconsin’s counties are announces how they will be approaching the state’s mask mandate that starts Aug. 1.

Coronavirus

Fauci optimistic COVID-19 vaccine will be widely available

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By RICARDO ALONSO-ZALDIVAR and MATTHEW PERRONE
Dr. Anthony Fauci is returning to Capitol Hill on Friday.

Mlb

Brewers home opener against Cardinals postponed, will play Saturday

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By Nick Viviani
The Milwaukee Brewers home opener against the St. Louis Cardinals has reportedly been postponed.

Crime

MPD: Officers stop man threatening woman with a knife

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Nick Viviani
Officers with the Madison Police Dept. took into custody a suspect who had wrapped a woman in his clutches while holding a knife, according to an MPD incident report.

Latest News

News

One dead in Madison double stabbing; Suspect in custody

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Allie Purser and Nick Viviani
A suspect has been taken into custody after the homicide on Dorchester Way Thursday night.

Local

Attorney for suspected hit-and-run driver claims he was forced to drive through crowd

Updated: 3 hours ago
The statement made on Brendan O'Neil's behalf claims that he is the victim of “false rumors and bald-faced lies.”

News

Brewers prepared for home opener unlike any other

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Allie Purser and Amelia Jones
The team will be in Miller Park for the first time this season Friday, but won’t be cheered on by any fans in the stands.

News

Cambridge businesses prepare for statewide mask mandate

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Brittney Ermon
Cambridge businesses are preparing to change their restaurant and bar policies after Gov. Tony Evers announced a statewide mask mandate.

News

UW-Madison journalism student featured on Today show

Updated: 13 hours ago

News

Purple Martin Project: Protecting the Wisconsin population

Updated: 13 hours ago