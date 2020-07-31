Missing Madison teen hasn’t been seen in more than two weeks

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Dept. is asking for help finding a 15-year-old girl who has not been seen in more than two weeks.

According to police, Sadie Schroeder was last seen around noon on July 16 near her home on Sonora Court. Investigators say they do not believe she has been the victim of a crime, however “there is concern for her welfare.”

Sadie is 4′11″, 110 pounds, with blonde shoulder-length hair and blue eyes. She was last known to be wearing blue jeans and a gray hooded sweatshirt.

Anyone with information on Sadie’s whereabouts should contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at (608) 266-6014, or by computer at P3Tips.com.

The Madison Police Dept. is asking for help finding Sadie Schroeder who has not been seen in more than two weeks. (Madison Police Dept.)

