MPD: Officers stop man threatening woman with a knife

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Officers with the Madison Police Dept. took into custody a suspect who had wrapped a woman in his clutches while holding a knife, according to an MPD incident report.

The report stated officers responded around 7:30 p.m. to the 700 block of Braxton Place following a report that a man and a woman were involved in a physical altercation.

The officers caught up to the pair in the 200 block of S. Park Street, where officers reported seeing the man moving aggressively toward her with a knife. As police moved in, the suspect allegedly wrapped his arms around the woman, with the knife still in his hand.

According to police, the officers used “non-lethal force” and were able to capture the man. Although he was taken into custody, police did not say if he ended up being arrested or booked into Dane Co. jail. His name was not released.

The woman reportedly suffered minor injuries in the confrontation.

The incident remains under investigation.

