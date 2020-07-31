New COVID-19 cases drop, deaths match two-month high

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A notable drop off from Thursday’s spike in new coronavirus cases allowed Wisconsin’s seven-day rolling average number of new cases per day to slip to its lowest point in nearly two weeks.

The latest Dept. of Health Services daily report showed an increase of 832 confirmed cases on Friday. That’s approximately 200 cases lower than both the previous day’s total (1059) and what it was at this time last week (1018).

That decline allowed the seven-day average to dip to 860 per day. It hasn’t been that low since July 19, when the average sat at 838 cases per day. Since then, the average climbed to 930, reaching a point where the Badger State fell under Chicago’s quarantine order.

In all, the state tallied 15,379 tests on the final day of the week, which meant the percentage of tests that came back positive fell to 5.4 percent, consistent with the range registered over the past several days.

Fifteen new deaths were recorded Friday, tying June 9 for the highest single day total over the past two months. According to DHS, 934 people have died from complications related to coronavirus since the pandemic began.

The agency’s latest figures show that of the 52,940 people who have tested positive for COVID-19, over 42,000 of them have since recovered while 9,671 cases remain active. Nearly nine percent of the people with COVID-19, or 4,637, had to be hospitalized at some point.

COUNTY CASES DEATHS Adams Co. 69 2 Brown Co. 3,919 51 Columbia Co. 213 1 Dane Co. 4,086 37 Dodge Co. 655 5 Grant Co. 318 14 Green Co. 123 1 Green Lake Co. 52 0 Iowa Co. 62 0 Jefferson Co. 544 5 Juneau Co. 119 1 Lafayette Co. 103 0 Marquette Co. 69 1 Milwaukee Co. 19,248 438 Richland Co. 25 4 Rock Co. 1,342 26 Sauk Co. 347 3 Waukesha Co. 3,448 53

