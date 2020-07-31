Advertisement

New COVID-19 cases drop, deaths match two-month high

15 more deaths were reported since Friday
(NBC15)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 2:28 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A notable drop off from Thursday’s spike in new coronavirus cases allowed Wisconsin’s seven-day rolling average number of new cases per day to slip to its lowest point in nearly two weeks.

The latest Dept. of Health Services daily report showed an increase of 832 confirmed cases on Friday. That’s approximately 200 cases lower than both the previous day’s total (1059) and what it was at this time last week (1018).

That decline allowed the seven-day average to dip to 860 per day. It hasn’t been that low since July 19, when the average sat at 838 cases per day. Since then, the average climbed to 930, reaching a point where the Badger State fell under Chicago’s quarantine order.

In all, the state tallied 15,379 tests on the final day of the week, which meant the percentage of tests that came back positive fell to 5.4 percent, consistent with the range registered over the past several days.

Fifteen new deaths were recorded Friday, tying June 9 for the highest single day total over the past two months. According to DHS, 934 people have died from complications related to coronavirus since the pandemic began.

The agency’s latest figures show that of the 52,940 people who have tested positive for COVID-19, over 42,000 of them have since recovered while 9,671 cases remain active. Nearly nine percent of the people with COVID-19, or 4,637, had to be hospitalized at some point.

COUNTYCASESDEATHS
Adams Co.692
Brown Co.3,91951
Columbia Co.2131
Dane Co.4,08637
Dodge Co.6555
Grant Co.31814
Green Co.1231
Green Lake Co.520
Iowa Co.620
Jefferson Co.5445
Juneau Co.1191
Lafayette Co.1030
Marquette Co.691
Milwaukee Co.19,248438
Richland Co.254
Rock Co.1,34226
Sauk Co.3473
Waukesha Co.3,44853

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

One dead in Madison double stabbing; Suspect in custody

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By Allie Purser and Nick Viviani
A suspect has been taken into custody after the homicide on Dorchester Way Thursday night.

National

Parents charged after infant hospitalized with multiple broken bones, toddler tests positive for meth

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By KCBD Staff
Officials from Lubbock Police Department say two people have been arrested and charged with child endangerment and injury to a child.

National

Association of Zoos and Aquariums Asks for Help from Congress

Updated: 46 minutes ago

News

Conservatives take up death of Black man who supported Trump

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By Scott Bauer, Associated Press
The shooting death in broad daylight of a Black man affectionately known in his Milwaukee neighborhood as “The Ras” appears to have mystified police while spurring prominent conservatives in Wisconsin to speculate that he was killed because of his support for President Donald Trump.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Fauci optimistic COVID-19 vaccine will be widely available

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By RICARDO ALONSO-ZALDIVAR and MATTHEW PERRONE
Dr. Anthony Fauci is returning to Capitol Hill on Friday.

Coronavirus

Wisconsin Republicans ‘stand ready’ to kill mask requirement

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The GOP Senate leader says Wisconsin Senate Republicans “stand ready” to strike down the statewide mask mandate that Democratic Gov. Tony Evers announced on Thursday.

Local

Madison marathon canceled because of coronavirus

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
Madison Marathon organizers couldn’t outrun the coronavirus.

High School

Badger Conference cancels fall season

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
Another area high school athletic league has opted to cancel fall sports this year as schools continue to cope with the coronavirus pandemic.

Coronavirus

Local law enforcement take sides on enforcing mask order

Updated: 3 hours ago
Law enforcement departments across Wisconsin’s counties are announces how they will be approaching the state’s mask mandate that starts Aug. 1.

Crime

Milwaukee woman charged in fatal shooting in Monroe County

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
A Milwaukee woman is charged with felony murder in connection with a fatal shooting in Sparta that authorities say was drug related.