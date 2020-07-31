Parents charged after infant hospitalized with multiple broken bones, toddler tests positive for meth

(LUBBOCK, TX) – Officials from Lubbock Police Department say two people have been arrested and charged with child endangerment and injury to a child.

On Wednesday, U.S. Marshals arrested 25-year-old Alexzandria Sellers and 29-year-old Oscar Gonzales. They were booked into the Lubbock County Detention Center.

Both have been charged with endangering a child criminal neglect and injury to a child

On July 21, just after 2 a.m., LPD’s Special Victims Unit were called to Covenant Women’s and Children’s ER to assist Child Protective Services in reference to an injured three-month-old baby.

Court documents show the infant was brought to the hospital on July 20 because her mother noticed the child had leg swelling. Doctors and nurses reported the child had a femur fracture, a left clavicle fracture that may be older and not healing, and a distal femur fracture. The court documents also show the child had lost more than half a pound since her weigh in two weeks before. The report from the doctor’s chart say it was intentional trauma.

The child was born premature at 26 weeks, on April 1 and was discharged from the hospital in late June.

The report says the mother had no explanation for the child’s injuries.

The investigator with the Department of Family and Protective Services reported the infant looked severely underweight and noted “you could visibly see her ribs and bones.”

Sellers told investigators her husband, Gonzales, was with their two-year-old son.

When investigators asked Gonzales about the injuries, he said he put the infant’s legs “Indian style” on the bed. He did not say why he did it, but he told investigators Sellers told him to lie about what happened.

Sellers continued to tell investigators she did not know what happened to her daughter. She said the car seat may have caused the clavicle injury.

Sellers called police several days after the infant was put into the hospital. She told detectives Gonzales admitted to her he placed the infant’s arms behind her and photographed her with her arms pinned back, behind/above her head. She said he admitted to taking photos of the event.

The arrest warrant shows a cell phone was put into evidence. A search of the phone showed images of the infant’s arms behind her, photos taken on July 4. Another image taken on July 10 of the infant’s legs being different in color. On June 24, there was a photo of a bloody diaper. And an image on Jun 12 of Gonzales passed out while smoking synthetic marijuana, according to Sellers.

The report also says the couple’s 2-year-old son tested positive for methamphetamines.

Because of the severity of the unexplained injuries along with the “concerns of the parents lying about what occurred,” both children were taken into emergency custody. The two-year-old was placed in a foster home and the infant was kept in the hospital for surgery.

