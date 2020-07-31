Police: Stoughton man arrested for OWI after crashing car, leaving infant inside

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - A Stoughton man is behind bars after allegedly crashing his car and leaving his three-month-old child in the car while he went to a nearby gas station.

When Janesville police later found the man, 25-year-old Tony O. Long, it appears he also failed a field sobriety test.

Long was taken to jail on the following charges: OWI 1st offense with child under 16 years old, Abandonment of a child, Hit and Run to Property, Operating Motor Vehicle Without Insurance, and Operating While Suspended.

According to a news release, Janesville police officers and firefighters were called to Racine Street & I-90 early Thursday morning for a hit-and-run crash.

There they found a single car, but it appeared no one else was there. On further inspection, Janesville paramedics found the infant inside the vehicle.

The child was brought to a local hospital, and was found to be healthy. The infant remained at the hospital until its mother arrived.

While Janesville authorities were investigating the crash, Long arrived and was identified as the driver of the crashed vehicle. Long told officers that after the crash, he flagged down two locals for a ride to a local gas station, leaving the child in the car by itself.

