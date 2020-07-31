Advertisement

Police: Stoughton man arrested for OWI after crashing car, leaving infant inside

A Stoughton man is behind bars after allegedly crashing his car and leaving his three-month-old child in the car while he went to a nearby gas station.
Tony O. Long
Tony O. Long(Rock Co. Jail)
By Jackson Danbeck
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 3:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - A Stoughton man is behind bars after allegedly crashing his car and leaving his three-month-old child in the car while he went to a nearby gas station.

When Janesville police later found the man, 25-year-old Tony O. Long, it appears he also failed a field sobriety test.

Long was taken to jail on the following charges: OWI 1st offense with child under 16 years old, Abandonment of a child, Hit and Run to Property, Operating Motor Vehicle Without Insurance, and Operating While Suspended.

According to a news release, Janesville police officers and firefighters were called to Racine Street & I-90 early Thursday morning for a hit-and-run crash.

There they found a single car, but it appeared no one else was there. On further inspection, Janesville paramedics found the infant inside the vehicle.

The child was brought to a local hospital, and was found to be healthy. The infant remained at the hospital until its mother arrived.

While Janesville authorities were investigating the crash, Long arrived and was identified as the driver of the crashed vehicle. Long told officers that after the crash, he flagged down two locals for a ride to a local gas station, leaving the child in the car by itself.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Missing Madison teen hasn’t been seen in more than two weeks

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Nick Viviani
The Madison Police Dept. is asking for help finding a 15-year-old girl who has not been seen in more than two weeks.

News

Renovations underway to Old City Hall in Sun Prairie

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By Gabriella Rusk
The Old City Hall in Sun Prairie won’t sit vacant for much longer. In just a few months, it will reopen as a wine bar and event space.

Coronavirus

American Family “strongly supports” mask mandate

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By Nick Viviani
One of Wisconsin’s largest employers has come out in support of Gov. Tony Evers’ order requiring most people wear face coverings when indoors in public places.

News

Protesters stop Madison crews from removing “Police free schools” mural

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By Jackson Danbeck
The City of Madison says that due to protests on Friday, crews have halted the process of removing a giant mural in the city’s downtown.

Coronavirus

Fauci confident virus vaccine will get to Americans in 2021

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By RICARDO ALONSO-ZALDIVAR and MATTHEW PERRONE
Dr. Anthony Fauci is returning to Capitol Hill on Friday.

Latest News

News

One dead in Madison double stabbing; Suspect in custody

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Allie Purser and Nick Viviani
A suspect has been taken into custody after the homicide on Dorchester Way Thursday night.

Local

’It’s beyond unbelievable’: Community pitches in to rebuild Madison jewelry after looting

Updated: 1 hour ago
This weekend marks two months since the looting on state street. NBC15 News has reported on the damage done to Goodman’s Jewelers - one of the first businesses hit. Now another Madison business is stepping in to help at Goodman’s.

National

Parents charged after infant hospitalized with multiple broken bones, toddler tests positive for meth

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KCBD Staff
Officials from Lubbock Police Department say two people have been arrested and charged with child endangerment and injury to a child.

Coronavirus

New COVID-19 cases drop, deaths match two-month high

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
A notable drop off from Thursday’s spike in new coronavirus cases allowed Wisconsin’s seven-day rolling average number of new cases per day to slip to its lowest point in nearly two weeks.

National

Association of Zoos and Aquariums Asks for Help from Congress

Updated: 2 hours ago