Advertisement

Renovations underway to Old City Hall in Sun Prairie

The building is being restored to its original historic state.
Renovations underway to Old City Hall in Sun Prairie
Renovations underway to Old City Hall in Sun Prairie(WMTV)
By Gabriella Rusk
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 3:57 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Old City Hall in Sun Prairie won’t sit vacant for much longer. In just a few months, it will reopen as a wine bar and event space.  

Property Owner David Wilder and his business partner purchased the building two months before the deadly gas explosion rocked Main Street.

“The explosion expedited that time frame quite a bit for us,” said Wilder. “For the past two years we’ve been doing all planning. We’re finally getting to a point where we can start the renovations.”

Originally built in 1895, the building once housed the jail and the fire station for Village of Sun Prairie, public meeting spaces, and a public auditorium.

“We have a huge sense of responsibility in maintaining this building as close to how it originally stood for the community,” said Wilder. “It’s a landmark building.”

A look inside the Old City Hall in Sun Prairie. Renovations have officially begun to turn the inside into a wine bar and...

Posted by Gabriella Rusk NBC15 on Friday, July 31, 2020

Wilder and his team worked with the Sun Prairie Historical Library and Museum to ensure the building is properly restored. The district of Sun Prairie is on the National Register of Historic Places which means certain rules and

“The last thing that we would want to see happen is have it torn down, cut up, or not preserved in a way that meant it wasn’t going to stick around for another 150 years,” Wilder said.

Flavors Wine Bar and Event Space will be the first tenant in the property. Owner and manager Leighanne Dockerty says she’s looking forward to opening up a space at a popular downtown intersection.

“Sun Prairie already has a big community feel to it,” said Dockerty. “I think to see this part of the city come back to life and really vibrantly will be an amazing asset to our city.”

Dockerty says making plans for a new business during the age of COVID-19 has provided it’s unique challenges.

“It’s been a long time coming and I think now that we’re kind of seeing how to manage the pandemic a little bit better, this will start to move quickly,” she said. “You’ll see a lot of change over the next coming weeks.”

While Dockerty expects to use her new business to provide areas to safely social distance, she’s hopeful that in the future her business will be a place for weddings, family gatherings, and friends enjoying a night out.

“For locals to have just a sense of togetherness that everyone is longing for right now,” said Dockerty.

The renovations are expected to finish up in mid-late October and Flavors Wine Bar and Event Space plans to officially open in early November.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Missing Madison teen hasn’t been seen in more than two weeks

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By Nick Viviani
The Madison Police Dept. is asking for help finding a 15-year-old girl who has not been seen in more than two weeks.

Coronavirus

American Family “strongly supports” mask mandate

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By Nick Viviani
One of Wisconsin’s largest employers has come out in support of Gov. Tony Evers’ order requiring most people wear face coverings when indoors in public places.

News

Protesters stop Madison crews from removing “Police free schools” mural

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By Jackson Danbeck
The City of Madison says that due to protests on Friday, crews have halted the process of removing a giant mural in the city’s downtown.

Coronavirus

Fauci confident virus vaccine will get to Americans in 2021

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By RICARDO ALONSO-ZALDIVAR and MATTHEW PERRONE
Dr. Anthony Fauci is returning to Capitol Hill on Friday.

Latest News

Crime

Police: Stoughton man arrested for OWI after crashing car, leaving infant inside

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jackson Danbeck
A Stoughton man is behind bars after allegedly crashing his car and leaving his three-month-old child in the car while he went to a nearby gas station.

News

One dead in Madison double stabbing; Suspect in custody

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Allie Purser and Nick Viviani
A suspect has been taken into custody after the homicide on Dorchester Way Thursday night.

Local

’It’s beyond unbelievable’: Community pitches in to rebuild Madison jewelry after looting

Updated: 1 hour ago
This weekend marks two months since the looting on state street. NBC15 News has reported on the damage done to Goodman’s Jewelers - one of the first businesses hit. Now another Madison business is stepping in to help at Goodman’s.

National

Parents charged after infant hospitalized with multiple broken bones, toddler tests positive for meth

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KCBD Staff
Officials from Lubbock Police Department say two people have been arrested and charged with child endangerment and injury to a child.

Coronavirus

New COVID-19 cases drop, deaths match two-month high

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
A notable drop off from Thursday’s spike in new coronavirus cases allowed Wisconsin’s seven-day rolling average number of new cases per day to slip to its lowest point in nearly two weeks.

National

Association of Zoos and Aquariums Asks for Help from Congress

Updated: 2 hours ago