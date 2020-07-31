Split weekend of weather ahead

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -A calm ending to July as just a few clouds expected tonight along with some patchy fog. Temperatures will be very pleasant and around the 60 degree mark. The weekend will be split with Saturday being the pick day of the two. Partly cloudy skies expected with highs into the lower 80s. Our next weathermaker arrives on Sunday with scattered showers and storms. No severe weather or excessive rain is expected, but it will be wet at times. Scattered showers will linger into our Monday as well.

The bigger story will be the dramatically cooler temperatures for the first full week of August. We are looking at afternoon high temperatures to start out in the lower 70s and climb back to the upper 70s by the end of the week. This is a good 5-10 degrees below normal. Overnight lows will be cool and into the 50s. Sunshine will become the dominant feature by the middle of the week as high pressure makes a return.

