Testing for COVID-19 begins at Madison homeless shelters

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Tests for COVID-19 will begin at four Madison homeless shelters.

UnityPoint Health – Meriter and Public Health Madison & Dane County (PHMDC) announced in a news release on Thursday that they have partnered to provide the testing.

The testing is set to take place at four shelters: The Salvation Army, The Beacon and two Porchlight locations – Safe Haven and the emergency men’s shelter at Warner Park. The testing will be available to individuals at the shelter on a rotating bi-weekly schedule.

Individuals who present at shelters already undergo a health screening. Those with symptoms are quarantined at a separate location. The new testing will focus on individuals at the shelter who may be asymptotic.

“Our homeless services providers and the shelters have done a tremendous job mitigating the risk of COVID-19 spreading within our unhoused populations. Their efforts have prevented an outbreak in shelters to date,” said Janel Heinrich, Director of Public Health Madison & Dane County. “However, with continued community spread, we want to do everything we can to identify disease early and reduce the risk even further. Testing will allow us to identify any asymptomatic carriers and offer them safe opportunities to isolate and recover.”

Meriter said they will coordinate staff and volunteers while PHMDC coordinates the logistics.

