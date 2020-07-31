Advertisement

Testing for COVID-19 begins at Madison homeless shelters

UnityPoint Health – Meriter and Public Health Madison & Dane County (PHMDC) announced in a news release on Thursday that they have partnered to provide the testing.
(Charles Krupa | AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)
By Vanessa Reza
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 7:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Tests for COVID-19 will begin at four Madison homeless shelters.

UnityPoint Health – Meriter and Public Health Madison & Dane County (PHMDC) announced in a news release on Thursday that they have partnered to provide the testing.

The testing is set to take place at four shelters: The Salvation Army, The Beacon and two Porchlight locations – Safe Haven and the emergency men’s shelter at Warner Park. The testing will be available to individuals at the shelter on a rotating bi-weekly schedule.

Individuals who present at shelters already undergo a health screening. Those with symptoms are quarantined at a separate location. The new testing will focus on individuals at the shelter who may be asymptotic.

“Our homeless services providers and the shelters have done a tremendous job mitigating the risk of COVID-19 spreading within our unhoused populations. Their efforts have prevented an outbreak in shelters to date,” said Janel Heinrich, Director of Public Health Madison & Dane County. “However, with continued community spread, we want to do everything we can to identify disease early and reduce the risk even further. Testing will allow us to identify any asymptomatic carriers and offer them safe opportunities to isolate and recover.”

Meriter said they will coordinate staff and volunteers while PHMDC coordinates the logistics.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Vivent Health CEO to bike 100 miles in honor of AIDS Ride Wisconsin

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By Vanessa Reza
Vivent Health CEO Michael Gifford announced Thursday he will bike 100 miles to honor this years’ AIDS Ride Wisconsin. The bike ride is set to begin early Friday morning in Milwaukee and end in Madison.

Local

Dane County Executive calls for continued testing at Alliant Energy Center

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Vanessa Reza
Dane County Executive Joe Parisi called for an extension of COVID-19 testing at the Alliant Energy Center in a statement Thursday.

Sports

Packers put Crosby, two others on COVID-19 reserve list

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Green Bay Packers have placed veteran kicker Mason Crosby, tight end Jace Sternberger and defensive tackle Trevyon Hester on their COVID-19 reserve list.

News

Rock County Public Health updates residents on testing site information

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Elise Romas
Rock County sorts out-of-county results and double-check them over the phone with patients to ensure accuracy

Latest News

News

Rock County updates residents on testing site information

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

Madison College creates a scholarship in honor of George Floyd

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Grant County Sheriff says office will not be enforcing mask mandate

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

UW-Madison fined $74,000 over animal research

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Madison police report highest number of shots fired incidents in a single month

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Caroline Peterson
The trigger for the violence varies for each incident, and officials say they are not confined to any specific area. Wahl said most cases, where they have spoken to witnesses or parties involved, are targeted.

News

Madison police report highest number of shots fired incidents in a single month

Updated: 2 hours ago