The Purple Martin Project: ‘Landlords’ build nest boxes to grow bird species

DANE COUNTY, Wis. (WMTV) - The Purple Martin songbird is native to Wisconsin and has an affinity for open habitats in grassy areas or near lakes.

“That’s why in Madison it’s kind of a perfect situation for them,” said Richard Staffen, a DNR Zoologist and Conservation Biologist.

Staffen said in the last fifty years there’s been a precipitous decline ruling the Purple Martin as a species of special concern or one step closer to being added to the endangered list.

“There are concerns if those trends continue that they could be in jeopardy as a native species in Wisconsin,” said Staffen.

Major Decline in Bird Populations

A new study published last fall found that there are nearly 2.9 million fewer birds than there were about fifty years ago. Zoologists say that aerial insectivores – or birds that feed on flying insects – have seen the greatest decline in numbers.

The Purple Martin is classified as an aerial insectivore because it primarily feeds on dragonflies.

Staffen says there’s debate over what’s causing the dip in population but a few factors are loss or change of habitat, increased use of pesticides, and climate change.

“Within the last ten to 15 years, hopefully we’re seeing that trend stabilize a little bit,” said Staffen. “With some human intervention, we can slow that decline and kind of stabilize their population numbers.

He and other conservationists are hopeful people stepping in to build houses for the Purple Martins can help.

“Building and maintaining those nest boxes is critical to their nesting success,” said Staffen.

Nesting Boxes in Dane County Parks

If you’ve gone for a walk around Monona Bay or launching your boat at Babcock Park in Monona, you may have noticed the handiwork of Patrick Hermsen.

He’s a retired plumber who has found a new passion for the bird species.

“Without our help, they have nowhere to nest,” said Hermsen. “That’s one of the things that prompted me to go this route.”

In total, two houses are on Dane County property and two more are in the Oregon Parks system.

Hermsen has spent the last few winters building nesting boxes to install in locations around Dane County.

“If you have the location and the desire, the birds will come,” said Hermsen. “As they say, if you build it they will come.”

During the summer months, Hermsen spends his Friday mornings checking each nest box and keeping track of any hatched eggs or young birds fledgling.

“Every season, you learn something new. That’s what keeps it interesting,” Hermsen said. “You never know exactly what the outcome is, but you’re always hopeful that things will improve.”

Attracting Purple Martins to Your Backyard

Retired Madison Parks employee Russ Hefty has spent several years trying to attract a colony of Purple Martins to his backyard.

“It’s a challenge to see if you can get that colony started,” said Hefty. “I’ve learned to not give up.”

He has installed both plastic gourds and a refurbished nesting box in hopes he can become a steward to Purple Martins.

“It’s just something I wanted to bring back into my life and bring back these birds because they are totally dependent on human kindness to provide them with homes,” said Hefty. “We need more people to take up the hobby of trying to help out these birds or we won’t have them in the future.”

While Hefty has prior experience, there are resources for those new to bird housing or those who want to help grow bird populations.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has tips for aspiring Purple Martin landlords who want new tenants. A group called the Wisconsin Purple Martin Association is championing the cause across the Badger State..

Return of the Bird Colony

As Ron Fahey knows, the Purple Martin can be a loyal backyard bird.

For over 25 years, a large colony has returned to his farm in Belleville.

“They’re always gone by Labor Day,” said Fahey. “It’s sad to see them go.”

He thinks that as a retired dairy farmer the Purple Martins enjoy flying over his open fields but also liked the proximity to cattle which often attract insects.

“I think that kind of helped too being out in the country and having a lot of animals around,” said Fahey.

Zoologists believe that when the Purple Martin flies south for the winter, they typically travel toward Brazil.

“How an animal can find it’s way back from South America to Belleville Wisconsin or wherever in Wisconsin is just amazing to me,” said Fahey.

Staffen says that like most birds, Purple Martins have a homing device that brings them back to their traditional nesting place.

“If it’s a good safe spot, that’s kind of a strategy,” said Staffen. “People take great pride and great enjoyment from seeing birds return.”

Next Generation of Conservationists

Many of the current Purple Martin landlords are retirees and are hopeful a younger group will take on their conservation efforts.

“We need younger landlords to come into the fold and try this,” said Hefty. “Here’s a case where an individual or a family can learn about this bird, attract them, maybe make their own house.”

Hermsen is hoping to keep up his project around Dane County parks and encourages others to volunteer.

“It’s very enriching and it’s very rewarding,” said Hermsen. “It’s a good thing for the environment and it can be a social thing too. It brings people together.”

