UW-Madison journalism student featured on Today show

Gracie Lund is now working remotely as an intern for the show.
By Vanessa Reza
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 10:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A UW-Madison journalism student was featured on the Today show Thursday.

Gracie Lund made her first Today show debut when she was just a child. She is now working remotely as an intern for the show.

The Today show recognized her, among other interns, for National Intern Day during their Thursday show.

By Vanessa Reza
The Department of Children and Families (DCF) distributed $51 million of federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act funding through a COVID-19 emergency payment program to providers across the state.

By Michelle Baik
Patients at UW Hospital and Clinics can get free wigs again, after the coronavirus halted the service for several months.

By Gabriella Rusk
The bird species is dependent on man-made structures to live in and people are stepping in to help grow the population.

By Vanessa Reza
Vivent Health CEO Michael Gifford announced Thursday he will bike 100 miles to honor this years' AIDS Ride Wisconsin. The bike ride is set to begin early Friday morning in Milwaukee and end in Madison.

By Vanessa Reza
Dane County Executive Joe Parisi called for an extension of COVID-19 testing at the Alliant Energy Center in a statement Thursday.