UW-Madison journalism student featured on Today show
Gracie Lund is now working remotely as an intern for the show.
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 10:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A UW-Madison journalism student was featured on the Today show Thursday.
Gracie Lund made her first Today show debut when she was just a child. She is now working remotely as an intern for the show.
The Today show recognized her, among other interns, for National Intern Day during their Thursday show.
