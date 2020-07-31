Vivent Health CEO to bike 100 miles in honor of AIDS Ride Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Vivent Health CEO Michael Gifford announced Thursday he will bike 100 miles to honor this years’ AIDS Ride Wisconsin.

The bike ride is set to begin early Friday morning in Milwaukee and end in Madison.

Giffords announcement follows Vivent Health’s decision to hold its annual AIDS Ride Wisconsin fundraiser online due to the pandemic.

Vivent Health said the solo bike ride is meant to raise awareness about the HIV/AIDS epidemic and “connect two cities in pursuit of our vision of a world without AIDS.”

According to Vivent Health’s news release, there are more than 1.1 million people currently living with HIV in the United States, and an estimated 1 in 7 people do not know they have HIV.

