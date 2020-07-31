Advertisement

Wisconsin Republicans ‘stand ready’ to kill mask requirement

State law gives the Legislature authority to revoke a governor’s emergency order.
(WSAW)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 1:16 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- The GOP Senate leader says Wisconsin Senate Republicans “stand ready” to strike down the statewide mask mandate that Democratic Gov. Tony Evers announced on Thursday.

Republican Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald stopped short Friday of promising that the Senate would vote to kill the order, which is slated to take effect on Saturday. He also did not indicate when the Senate might convene.

State law gives the Legislature authority to revoke a governor’s emergency order.

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos said Thursday he expected the order to face a legal challenge, but didn’t raise the possibility of the Legislature taking action.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Madison marathon canceled because of coronavirus

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Nick Viviani
Madison Marathon organizers couldn’t outrun the coronavirus.

High School

Badger Conference cancels fall season

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By Nick Viviani
Another area high school athletic league has opted to cancel fall sports this year as schools continue to cope with the coronavirus pandemic.

Coronavirus

Local law enforcement take sides on enforcing mask order

Updated: 1 hours ago
Law enforcement departments across Wisconsin’s counties are announces how they will be approaching the state’s mask mandate that starts Aug. 1.

Coronavirus

Fauci optimistic COVID-19 vaccine will be widely available

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By RICARDO ALONSO-ZALDIVAR and MATTHEW PERRONE
Dr. Anthony Fauci is returning to Capitol Hill on Friday.

Latest News

Crime

Milwaukee woman charged in fatal shooting in Monroe County

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
A Milwaukee woman is charged with felony murder in connection with a fatal shooting in Sparta that authorities say was drug related.

Mlb

Brewers home opener against Cardinals postponed, will play Saturday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
The Milwaukee Brewers home opener against the St. Louis Cardinals has reportedly been postponed.

Crime

MPD: Officers stop man threatening woman with a knife

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
Officers with the Madison Police Dept. took into custody a suspect who had wrapped a woman in his clutches while holding a knife, according to an MPD incident report.

News

One dead in Madison double stabbing; Suspect in custody

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Allie Purser and Nick Viviani
A suspect has been taken into custody after the homicide on Dorchester Way Thursday night.

Local

Attorney for suspected hit-and-run driver claims he was forced to drive through crowd

Updated: 5 hours ago
The statement made on Brendan O'Neil's behalf claims that he is the victim of “false rumors and bald-faced lies.”

News

Brewers prepared for home opener unlike any other

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Allie Purser and Amelia Jones
The team will be in Miller Park for the first time this season Friday, but won’t be cheered on by any fans in the stands.