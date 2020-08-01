Advertisement

Antetokounmpo, Bucks return with 119-112 win over Celtics

Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo shoots during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Boston Celtics Friday, July 31, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, Pool)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 10:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) -- Giannis Antetokounmpo converted a tie-breaking three-point play with 1:28 left on an overturned call that kept him in the game and helped the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Boston Celtics 119-112 on Friday night.

Antetokounmpo had 36 points, 15 rebounds and seven assists. The Bucks improved the NBA’s best record to 54-12 and moved within a victory of clinching the top seed in the Eastern Conference for the second straight year.

Boston overcame a poor start to tied it at 107. Antetokounmpo was then called for a charging foul, appearing to negate his basket and giving him a sixth foul.

The call was changed to a blocking foul on Boston’s Marcus Smart after review, and Antetokounmpo made the free throw to make it 110-107. Smart scored 23 points for the Celtics.

