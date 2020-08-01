Argyle man arrested for sixth OWI

NEW GLARUS, Wis. (WMTV) - A 43-year-old Argyle man was arrested by New Glarus Police for his sixth OWI offense Friday according to a release.

Around 8:17 p.m. a New Glarus officer saw James M. Frion drive by on 1200 State Highway 69, without a seatbelt on. The officer stopped Frion and made contact before returning to his car to begin the paperwork. During that time, police say Frion left his car and took off on foot away from the officer.

According to the release, the officer chased after Frion and was able to arrest him behind a nearby apartment complex.

An investigation revealed Frion had been drinking intoxicants, impairing his ability to drive and decision making. He was arrested for his sixth offense of Operating a Motor Vehicle While Intoxicated.

Police say Frion was taken to the Monroe Hospital Emergency Room for a legal blood draw and then to the Green County Jail where he was booked and is currently being held.

