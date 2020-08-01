Brat Fest to hold online auction for local non-profits

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The World’s Largest Brat Fest in Madison announced Saturday that it will hold an online auction Aug. 10 through Aug. 23 to raise funds for local non-profits.

The event is a first for Brat Fest and will offer over 140 items and experiences to bid on.

The value of the items is totaled over $40,000 including signed guitars, private concerts with bands, Crystal Grand performance tickets, hot hub rentals, restaurant gift cards, kids’ parties, items for the home, car and a variety of entertainment options.

“We have been so impressed with how the community has come together to continue to support all of these local charities, even without a festival event on Memorial Day weekend,” said Tim Metcalfe, Brat Fest Organizer. “The $70,000 raised through Virtual Brat Fest was a great start, but there is more work to be done to help raise the funds for the 2021 Brat Fest Festival.”

The World’s Largest Brat Fest will be held May 28 through May 30, 2021 on Willow Island at the Alliant Energy Center in Madison.

Michael Alexander, Brat Fest Music Director, said they plan to announce their 2021 event headliners in January.

The event is said to include plenty of family-friendly fun including a carnival, fireworks, one of the state’s largest volleyball tournaments, mascot races, 5K/10K run, plus many more events and tributes.

More information can be found at www.bratfest.com.

