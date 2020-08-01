Advertisement

Brewers-Cardinals Sunday doubleheader now postponed

After consistent positive COVID-19 results for the St. Louis Cardinals, the entire three-game series between the rivals has been postponed.
Miller Park
Miller Park(WMTV/Amelia Jones)
By George Balekji
Published: Aug. 1, 2020 at 6:05 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - From surprising to expected by baseball fans, the anticipated home opener for the Milwaukee Brewers will have to wait one more day.

Reported by ESPN’s Jeff Passan, The Brewers-Cardinals doubleheader in Milwaukee on Sunday which includedFriday’s make up game has been postponed as well.

Now the Brewers will have to wait until Monday, at 7:00 PM to host the White Sox and finally play their first game at Miller Park in 2020.

After postponing Friday’s home opener due to two positive COVID-19 tests on the St. Louis Cardinals, Saturday’s game met the same fate when four new cases were recorded on St. Louis’ team, three from the staff and one from a player.

Best case scenario for the Brewers, they have four days off in-between their series at Pittsburgh and now hosting the White Sox, and the Cardinals team never left their hotel in Milwaukee, or crossed paths with any Brewers players.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Brewers Lorenzo Cain opts out of remaining 2020 MLB season

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Gretchen Gerlach , Associated Press and George Balekji
The list of professional athletes opting out of their 2020 sporting seasons is steadily growing.

Sports

Antetokounmpo, Bucks return with 119-112 win over Celtics

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Giannis Antetokounmpo converted a tiebreaking three-point play with 1:28 left on an overturned call that kept him in the game and helped the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Boston Celtics 119-112 on Friday night.

Sports

Rock Valley Conference postpones sports until spring

Updated: 19 hours ago
The Rock Valley Conference has decided to postpone sports until the spring.

Sports

Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics players kneel during national anthem

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Jackson Danbeck
Both Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics players took a knee during the national anthem at the top of Friday’s doubleheader.

Latest News

High School

Badger Conference cancels fall season

Updated: Jul. 31, 2020 at 12:34 PM CDT
|
By Nick Viviani
Another area high school athletic league has opted to cancel fall sports this year as schools continue to cope with the coronavirus pandemic.

Mlb

Brewers home opener against Cardinals postponed, will play Saturday

Updated: Jul. 31, 2020 at 10:56 AM CDT
|
By Nick Viviani
The Milwaukee Brewers home opener against the St. Louis Cardinals has reportedly been postponed.

Sports

Packers put Crosby, two others on COVID-19 reserve list

Updated: Jul. 30, 2020 at 7:01 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
The Green Bay Packers have placed veteran kicker Mason Crosby, tight end Jace Sternberger and defensive tackle Trevyon Hester on their COVID-19 reserve list.

Sports

Madison schools cancel all in-person sports this fall due to COVID-19

Updated: Jul. 29, 2020 at 8:34 PM CDT
|
By Jackson Danbeck
The Madison Metropolitan School District announced it has canceled all in-person sports this fall due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Sports

Mineral Point football prepares for hopeful fall season

Updated: Jul. 28, 2020 at 2:35 PM CDT
|
By George Balekji
One sport many still hold hope for in Wisconsin’s fall is high school football. That is the motivation for Mineral Point high school football as the Pointers prepare for their 2020 season, while the school braces for a hybrid model to learning.

Sports

WIAC announces fall sports decision

Updated: Jul. 27, 2020 at 11:01 PM CDT