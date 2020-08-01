Brewers-Cardinals Sunday doubleheader now postponed
After consistent positive COVID-19 results for the St. Louis Cardinals, the entire three-game series between the rivals has been postponed.
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - From surprising to expected by baseball fans, the anticipated home opener for the Milwaukee Brewers will have to wait one more day.
Reported by ESPN’s Jeff Passan, The Brewers-Cardinals doubleheader in Milwaukee on Sunday which includedFriday’s make up game has been postponed as well.
Now the Brewers will have to wait until Monday, at 7:00 PM to host the White Sox and finally play their first game at Miller Park in 2020.
After postponing Friday’s home opener due to two positive COVID-19 tests on the St. Louis Cardinals, Saturday’s game met the same fate when four new cases were recorded on St. Louis’ team, three from the staff and one from a player.
Best case scenario for the Brewers, they have four days off in-between their series at Pittsburgh and now hosting the White Sox, and the Cardinals team never left their hotel in Milwaukee, or crossed paths with any Brewers players.
