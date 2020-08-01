Brewers-Cardinals Sunday doubleheader now postponed

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - From surprising to expected by baseball fans, the anticipated home opener for the Milwaukee Brewers will have to wait one more day.

Reported by ESPN’s Jeff Passan, The Brewers-Cardinals doubleheader in Milwaukee on Sunday which includedFriday’s make up game has been postponed as well.

No surprise, but both ends of the scheduled Cardinals-Brewers doubleheader Sunday have officially been postponed, sources tell ESPN. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) August 1, 2020

Now the Brewers will have to wait until Monday, at 7:00 PM to host the White Sox and finally play their first game at Miller Park in 2020.

After postponing Friday’s home opener due to two positive COVID-19 tests on the St. Louis Cardinals, Saturday’s game met the same fate when four new cases were recorded on St. Louis’ team, three from the staff and one from a player.

Best case scenario for the Brewers, they have four days off in-between their series at Pittsburgh and now hosting the White Sox, and the Cardinals team never left their hotel in Milwaukee, or crossed paths with any Brewers players.

The two positive test for the St. Louis Cardinals came from tests conducted Wednesday before their game against the Twins. The Cardinals never left their hotel this morning for Miller Park. https://t.co/P6o1xWFWdF — George Balekji (@GeorgeBalekji) July 31, 2020

