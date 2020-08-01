Brewers Lorenzo Cain opts out of remaining 2020 MLB season

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WMTV & AP) - The list of professional athletes opting out of their 2020 sporting seasons is steadily growing.

The Brewers announced the two-time All-Star’s decision Saturday hours after news broke that their scheduled home opener would be postponed for a second straight day because members of the St. Louis Cardinals had tested positive for COVID-19.

“Lorenzo Cain has informed us that he will not participate for the remainder of the 2020 season,” David Stearns, President of Baseball Operations and General Manager of the Brewers, said in a statement. “We fully support Lorenzo’s decision, and will miss his talents on the field and leadership in the clubhouse.”

Cain’s announcement comes on the same day that Miami Marlins second baseman Isan Diaz announced he was opting out. At least 21 members of the Marlins’ traveling party have tested positive for the disease.

