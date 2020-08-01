Brewers vs. Cardinals postponed again, reports say

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WMTV) - Saturday’s game between the Brewers and Cardinals at Miller Park is postponed, according to multiple MLB insiders.

The reports come from MLB Network Insider Jon Heyman and The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal who broke the news on Saturday morning that several additional Cardinals have tested positive for COVID-19.

Senior MLB writer for The Athletic Mark Saxon reports that the 3 staff members and 1 more player has tested positive for COVID-19.

Of the four new positives on the #Cardinals that I can confirm, three are staff. One is a player. — Mark Saxon (@markasaxon) August 1, 2020

Neither team has released a statement at this time.

This comes after Friday’s home opener was scratched after two St. Louis players tested positive for the coronavirus.

According to the Cardinals on Friday, players and staff are quarantining in their hotel in Milwaukee and the club did not leave the hotel for Miller Park.

