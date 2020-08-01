Advertisement

Brewers vs. Cardinals postponed again, reports say

More St. Louis club members have tested positive according to multiple MLB insiders.
Miller Park
Miller Park(WMTV/Amelia Jones)
By Gabriella Rusk
Published: Aug. 1, 2020 at 9:31 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WMTV) - Saturday’s game between the Brewers and Cardinals at Miller Park is postponed, according to multiple MLB insiders.

The reports come from MLB Network Insider Jon Heyman and The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal who broke the news on Saturday morning that several additional Cardinals have tested positive for COVID-19.

Senior MLB writer for The Athletic Mark Saxon reports that the 3 staff members and 1 more player has tested positive for COVID-19.

Neither team has released a statement at this time.

This comes after Friday’s home opener was scratched after two St. Louis players tested positive for the coronavirus.

According to the Cardinals on Friday, players and staff are quarantining in their hotel in Milwaukee and the club did not leave the hotel for Miller Park.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

