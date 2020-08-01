Advertisement

Chippewa Falls-based Leinenkugel’s to retire Native American logo

Chippewa Falls-based Leinenkugel’s brewery has decided to change its logo to something more sensitive to the Native American community.
Leinenkugel's to change logo
Leinenkugel's to change logo(WEAU)
By Jackson Danbeck
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 7:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WMTV) - Chippewa Falls-based Leinenkugel’s brewery has decided to change its logo to something more sensitive to the Native American community.

Leinenkugel’s current logo features a Native American woman wearing a headband with a feather wrapped inside it.

In a statement, parent company Molson Coors said on behalf of the Jacob Leinenkugel Brewing Company that “we have ultimately made the decision to retire the symbol of the Native American woman that we have previously used with the brand.”

“In the coming months, we will begin to replace our existing creative with new imagery, and will continue to make these changes through 2021. Everything, from our beers and packs to merchandising and marketing, will be re-worked with new graphics that pay tribute to our brewery’s home in Chippewa Falls, but in a different, reimagined way,” according to the statement.

The decision at Leinenkugel’s comes after several national companies decided to change their brands and logos amid the Black Lives Matter Movement.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Regional

Chicago removes its third and last Columbus statue

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Chicago removed its third and last remaining statue of Christopher Columbus, which had stood on display in the city for nearly 130 years but drawn criticism from those who say the explorer doesn’t deserve veneration because of how he treated Indigenous peoples.

Sports

Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics players kneel during national anthem

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jackson Danbeck
Both Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics players took a knee during the national anthem at the top of Friday’s doubleheader.

News

Old City Hall renovations underway in Sun Prairie

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Traffic resumes after protest leads to backup in Monona

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jackson Danbeck
A protest has led to several lane closures and a car crash at the Beltline and Stoughton Road Friday evening.

Latest News

News

Politics of wearing a mask

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Political divide of wearing a mask

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Elise Romas
Journalism Prof. Mike Wagner explains why wearing a mask has become a hotly contested topic; he said it usually stems back to leadership.

National

Sen. Ted Cruz discusses TikTok security concerns

Updated: 3 hours ago

National

Sen. Ted Cruz on continuing coronavirus pandemic

Updated: 3 hours ago

Weather Headlines

This News Bites: More Mosquito Days

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Brian Doogs
Mosquito days are on the increase as temperatures and moisture increase.

Crime

Complaint: Brown County family conspired to force patriarch into suicide

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Sarah Thomsen
Criminal complaints obtained by Action 2 News include details readers may find disturbing.